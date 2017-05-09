Isle of Wight council issues voting guide for General Election

The council have prepared this guide for voters in the upcoming General Election. Ed

On Thursday 8 June 2017, voters on the Island will go to the polls to decide who represents the constituency of the Isle of Wight as a Member of the UK Parliament.

Your poll card for the general election will be dropping through your letterbox from this week so make sure you look out for it. If you receive a poll card then you are registered to vote at this election.

Do I need to register to vote in the general election 2017?

Only if you have not received a poll card, in which case you need to make sure you have registered before the voter registration deadline of midnight on Monday 22 May 2017.

Registering can be done online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

If you have received a poll card you will be eligible to vote at the general election and will be able to cast your vote. You do not need to re-register.

If your circumstances change, for example you move home between now and the registration deadline on 22 May, you will need to re-register at your new property.

If you need to check that you are on the Register of Electors then please call the Isle of Wight Council on (01983) 823380 or email electoral.services@iow.gov.uk . You will need to quote your full name and address.

What if I am unable to register online?

You can pick up a voter registration form from:

Newport Help Centre, County Hall, Newport PO30 1UD.

You must make sure you return the form before the registration deadline of midnight on Monday 22 May 2017 to:

The Electoral Registration Officer, Civic Centre, Broadway, Sandown PO36 9EA.

You can request a form be sent to you by contacting electoral services on (01983) 823380.

Who can vote in the general election?

Citizens in England, Wales and Scotland over 18 who are resident in the UK, and whose name appears on the Register of Electors.

Voters living overseas

If you were registered for the EU referendum and you haven’t been asked to renew your registration then you do not need to re-register to vote in the UK general election.

If you have been asked to renew your registration and haven’t yet done so, make sure you renew as soon as possible.

In England, Scotland and Wales you can register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

How do I vote?

In person

Your poll card will tell you when voting takes place and where you should go to vote on Thursday 8 June. On that day, when you go to your polling station you will be given a piece of paper with the names of the different candidates for the Isle of Wight on it. You then go to a booth, which will have a pencil in it for your use. You then put a X in the box which reflects your choice and put the paper into a ballot box.

By post

If you are already registered as a postal voter then you will receive your vote through the post. If you cannot or do not wish to attend your local polling station, you can still vote by post by filling out the application form.

You will need to apply by 5pm on Tuesday 23 May to vote by post in the general election.

If you would like to cancel your postal vote and vote in person instead, please email the council’s electoral services at electoral.services@iow.gov.uk , stating that you wish to cancel your postal vote and giving your full name and address.

You can also cancel your postal vote by writing, giving your full name and address, to: Electoral Services, Isle of Wight Council, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 1UD

We must receive your cancellation in writing or via email by 5pm on Tuesday 23 May.

By proxy

If you are unable to vote in person or by post, you can choose to have someone you trust cast your vote for you. In addition, the person you wish to appoint as your proxy can only act as proxy if they are 18 and are registered individually themselves.

A person cannot be a proxy for more than two people at any one election or referendum, unless they are a close relative. In England, Scotland or Wales, you will need to download and complete a form to apply to vote by proxy. There are different forms depending on the reason that you need a proxy vote, at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk

If you want to vote by proxy in the local elections, you will need to apply by 5pm on Wednesday 31 May 2017.

By emergency proxy

If, after 5pm on Wednesday 31 May, you find you are unable to attend your polling station in person due to a medical emergency, or due to your occupation, service or employment and you only become aware of that fact AFTER 5pm Wednesday 31 May; then you may be able to appoint an emergency proxy to vote on your behalf.

Please contact the electoral services team by email on electoral.services@iow.gov.uk ; in writing to: Electoral Services, Isle of Wight Council, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 1UD or call (01983) 823380.

Emergency proxy votes can be issued up to 5pm on 8 June 2017.

What is the poll card for?

The card tells you when voting takes place and where you should go to vote on 8 June 2017. We began issuing the poll cards from 9 May and they should arrive on doorsteps by this week. If you do not receive a poll card after 12 May, it may be that you are not registered to vote – please check this with the electoral services team by calling (01983) 823380.

What happens if I lose my poll card?

If you lose your poll card, don’t worry – you don’t need to bring it with you to vote. Simply go to the local polling station in your area that you used last time. If you don’t know where that is, check with the electoral services team, on (01983) 823380.

Where can I vote?

The poll cards will notify voters which polling station they have been allocated, so please check your poll card when it arrives.

All the polling stations have been booked for the general election on 8 June 2017. There are three changes to polling stations:

Scout Hut, Smithards Lane, Cowes changes to St. Faith’s Church, St Faith’s Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight, PO31 7HH;

Isle of Wight College, Medina Way, Newport to Hunnyhill Primary School, Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 5SH;

Earl Mountbatten Hospice, Newport to Summerfields Primary School, Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 2LJ.

Key dates to remember are:

Last date for voter registration – midnight, Monday 22 May 2017;

Last date for receipt of postal applications – 5pm, Tuesday 23 May 2017;

Last date for receipt of proxy vote applications – 5pm, Wednesday 31 May 2017;

Last date for receipt of emergency proxy applications – 5pm, Thursday 8 June 2017;

General election voting day – Thursday 8 June 2017.

Image: bagelmouse under CC BY 2.0