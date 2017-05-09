Quay Arts have an absolute treat for Islanders this Friday night (12th May) when highly regarded and influential, indie/new wave band, The Monochrome Set, head across the water

Formed in 1976 as The B-Sides, the band (which included Stuart Goddard aka Adam Ant) soon became The Monochrome Set and were heavily influential in the “post punk” scene that evolved after the initial scorched earth of punk.

“The greatest band that never was”

The band’s early releases were on the legendary Rough Trade Label before signing with Virgin offshoot Din Disc. They also released several albums on the Cherry Red label, making a notable appearance on that labels’ well-known ‘Pillows and Prayers’ compilation.

Though The Monochrome Set split in 1985, the next decade saw several reunions for both live gigs and further studio recordings, their album release count now being well into double figures.

Over the years they have been cited as a major influence by many artists including The Smiths, Fatboy Slim, Blur, Franz Ferdinand and The Arctic Monkeys and their songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Iggy Pop and Tracey Thorn.

Book now for Quay Arts event

Featuring original members Bid (vocals) and Andy Warren (bass) with John Paul Moran on keyboards and Mike Urban, who was last in the band in 1990, returning on drums.

Tickets for the event are priced at £12 each and include support from The Orders.

Book online via Quay Arts

Cherry Red interview

For those who were fans back in the 70s and 80s, this interview below by Iain McNay (Cherry Red) with Bid should be of interest.

Image: © The Monochrome Set

Location map

View the location of this story.