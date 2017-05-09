Find out:Who's your new councillor?

The legendary Monochrome Set head to Quay Arts this Friday

The Monochrome Set were highly regarded and hugely influential in the post punk era of the late 70s and 80s. See them play live at Quay Arts this Friday night, with support from The Orders.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

monochrome set 1984

Quay Arts have an absolute treat for Islanders this Friday night (12th May) when highly regarded and influential, indie/new wave band, The Monochrome Set, head across the water

Formed in 1976 as The B-Sides, the band (which included Stuart Goddard aka Adam Ant) soon became The Monochrome Set and were heavily influential in the “post punk” scene that evolved after the initial scorched earth of punk.

“The greatest band that never was”
The band’s early releases were on the legendary Rough Trade Label before signing with Virgin offshoot Din Disc. They also released several albums on the Cherry Red label, making a notable appearance on that labels’ well-known ‘Pillows and Prayers’ compilation.

Though The Monochrome Set split in 1985, the next decade saw several reunions for both live gigs and further studio recordings, their album release count now being well into double figures.

The Monochrome Set - the greatest band that never was

Over the years they have been cited as a major influence by many artists including The Smiths, Fatboy Slim, Blur, Franz Ferdinand and The Arctic Monkeys and their songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Iggy Pop and Tracey Thorn.

Book now for Quay Arts event
Featuring original members Bid (vocals) and Andy Warren (bass) with John Paul Moran on keyboards and Mike Urban, who was last in the band in 1990, returning on drums.

monochrome set

Tickets for the event are priced at £12 each and include support from The Orders.

Book online via Quay Arts

Cherry Red interview
For those who were fans back in the 70s and 80s, this interview below by Iain McNay (Cherry Red) with Bid should be of interest.

Image: © The Monochrome Set

Location map
View the location of this story.

Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 12:17pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fgJ

Filed under: Featured, Music, Newport, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*