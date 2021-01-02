Isle of Wight council leader urges Islanders to ‘do the right thing’ and avoid ‘Covid-complacency’

The council leader says that a lack of social distancing when people are out and about walking and exercising is being reported by a number of local residents

me you stay six feet away

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, has expressed his concerns about ‘Covid Complacency’ which is being experienced across the Island.

In particular the lack of social distancing when people are out and about walking and exercising which is being reported by a number of local residents.

Stewart: Do the right thing
Cllr Stewart says: 

“It is good that people can get out and exercise even though we are under Tier 4 restrictions.

“However people must understand that this is also a vulnerable time because the temptation to stop and chat also creates opportunity for the virus to be spread.

“The 2-metre rule and a face mask both help to minimise the risk, so I encourage everyone to think hard about their behaviours and do the right thing.”

Stewart: It will take several months to make a difference
He went on to add,

“With the Vaccine now being delivered we can at last see the road out of the Pandemic. But it will take several months to make a difference so in the meanwhile we must not let our guard down.

“In the coming days and weeks the Council and its partners including Public Health, NHS and the Police are to re double their efforts to get these crucial messages over to the community and keep everyone safe.”

Image: united nations under CC BY 2.0

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight council leader urges Islanders to 'do the right thing' and avoid 'Covid-complacency'"

gom2
Sorry Dave, you, Bob and the rest of the council, but most of all Gavin Williamson are the ones being complaisant expecting 1000's of children and hundreds of staff members to return to face to face education without any ppe, and a Virus running rampage through our community. When government guidelines for tier 4 are a max of 2 people meeting outside at socially distanced spacing, but… Read more »
2, January 2021 5:12 pm
kerry

Cllr Dave Stewart lecturing the island community about 'COVID Complacency'

Unbelievable!!

2, January 2021 5:12 pm
