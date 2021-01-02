Isle of Wight council leader urges Islanders to ‘do the right thing’ and avoid ‘Covid-complacency’

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, has expressed his concerns about ‘Covid Complacency’ which is being experienced across the Island.

In particular the lack of social distancing when people are out and about walking and exercising which is being reported by a number of local residents.

Stewart: Do the right thing

Cllr Stewart says:

“It is good that people can get out and exercise even though we are under Tier 4 restrictions. “However people must understand that this is also a vulnerable time because the temptation to stop and chat also creates opportunity for the virus to be spread. “The 2-metre rule and a face mask both help to minimise the risk, so I encourage everyone to think hard about their behaviours and do the right thing.”

Stewart: It will take several months to make a difference

He went on to add,

“With the Vaccine now being delivered we can at last see the road out of the Pandemic. But it will take several months to make a difference so in the meanwhile we must not let our guard down. “In the coming days and weeks the Council and its partners including Public Health, NHS and the Police are to re double their efforts to get these crucial messages over to the community and keep everyone safe.”

