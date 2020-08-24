Isle of Wight council offering ‘get your business or event Covid-19 ready’ sessions

Is your business or event ready for Coronavirus (Covid-19)? Do you know what to do if there’s an outbreak?

Across the Island people are reopening businesses and organising events in a Covid-safe way.

Isle of Wight businesses and event organisers (people that organise events for more than 30 people) are invited to join in with free discussions to help you get ready — and have your questions answered.

The free online sessions (one aimed towards event organisers and two for businesses owners) will offer guidance and support, as well as the opportunity to ask questions. Note: the business events are the same — there’s no need to attend both.

The sessions are being organised by the Isle of Wight Council.

Event organisers — Covid-19 update and outbreak prevention and management and Q&A

Tuesday, 25 August

11.15am – 12.15pm – Book tickets

Business owners — Covid-19 update and outbreak prevention and management and Q&A

Wednesday, 26 August

9am – 10am – Book tickets

Business owners — Covid-19 update and outbreak prevention and management and Q&A

Thursday, 27 August

9am – 10am – Book tickets

News shared by Isle of Wight council. Ed

Image: Kaitlyn Baker under CC BY 2.0