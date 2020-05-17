Isle of Wight councillor appears on Russian TV News

Well known Isle of Wight councillor, Lora Peacey-Wilcox, has popped up on Russian TV News channel, Russia-24.

In a news package, spoken in Russian, roughly translated (Thanks Google!) as, “75th anniversary of the Victory. How the UK celebrates,” Lora, Independent councillor for Cowes Medina, is seen outside her house, festooned with Union Flags to mark VE Day.

Dogs with neckerchiefs

They were able to add some local colour to the piece by featuring Lora, her dogs (complete with neckerchiefs) and a trumpeter, who lives down the road, playing the Last Post.

Lora would usually be out and about with the councillor duties, but because it was VE day and lockdown, she decided to spend it at home marking the day. She told News OnTheWight,

“I can’t forget one of those people who died.”

The Russian news crew was on the Isle of Wight to cover the Track and Trace App, so took the opportunity to cover another story.

Bunting

In a typical Isle of Wight-type story, the TV crew had been speaking to someone at the local church – they’d said, you should see Lora’s house, as it was covered in bunting (she’d also lent a lot to people up and down her road).

Shortly after, they turned up at Lora’s house and the filming started.

Peacey-Wilcox: “It had to be done!”

Lora told News OnTheWight, she’d been sitting in her garden to mark VE day and to pay her respects,

“If giving my day over to thinking of all of those who gave their lives….. it had to be done!”

The description Russia-24 put on the video (again, thanks for Google Translate) was,

“On May 9, the UK will host an online concert in honor of Victory Day. It will be attended by artists from the United Kingdom and Russia. We managed to bring them together, thanks to our diplomats. Prior to this, the staff of the Russian embassy congratulated the British veterans who during the war brought weapons and food to our country.”

Watch

Have a watch of it yourself, Lora’s part starts a little after a 1:15 in.