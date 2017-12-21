Isle of Wight Greens names their candidate for Central Wight seat

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Green Party are pleased to announce the selection of Daniel James as their candidate for the Central Wight county by-election in January 2018.

Daniel is a Green Party parish councillor and community volunteer who runs a business developing software for international organisations and universities.

He has lived as a permanent resident in the West Wight for the last 18 years and is married into a local family descended from Compton farmers.

Second place in May election

The Greens came second in the Central Wight ward in May 2017, and with an active by-election campaign will be aiming to win the seat next month.

Daniel James, 45, said,