Isle of Wight Greens names their candidate for Central Wight seat

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Green Party.
The Isle of Wight Green Party are pleased to announce the selection of Daniel James as their candidate for the Central Wight county by-election in January 2018.
Daniel is a Green Party parish councillor and community volunteer who runs a business developing software for international organisations and universities.
He has lived as a permanent resident in the West Wight for the last 18 years and is married into a local family descended from Compton farmers.
Second place in May election
The Greens came second in the Central Wight ward in May 2017, and with an active by-election campaign will be aiming to win the seat next month.
Daniel James, 45, said,
“The licence granted for oil drilling at Compton Bay is a very real threat to local wildlife and our countryside. Local residents need a voice to challenge the serious consequences which fossil fuel extraction will have for the ward. Other candidates in this by-election will say they don’t support the drilling, but only the Green Party has been consistent on the issue and can be trusted to fight this exploitation.
“This by-election won’t change the balance of power on the County Council, so it’s an opportunity for voters to put aside their usual affiliation and vote for a councillor who will represent the views of our rural villages, putting the needs of local people and the countryside first.”
Thursday, 21st December, 2017
By Vix Lowthion
