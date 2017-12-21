Isle of Wight Greens names their candidate for Central Wight seat

Island Greens say this parish councillor and community volunteer will stand as their candidate for the Central Wight seat following Bob Seely’s resignation.

Read and contribute to the 7 readers' comments ↓

daniel james cropped

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Green Party are pleased to announce the selection of Daniel James daniel jamesas their candidate for the Central Wight county by-election in January 2018.

Daniel is a Green Party parish councillor and community volunteer who runs a business developing software for international organisations and universities.

He has lived as a permanent resident in the West Wight for the last 18 years and is married into a local family descended from Compton farmers.

Second place in May election
The Greens came second in the Central Wight ward in May 2017, and with an active by-election campaign will be aiming to win the seat next month.

Daniel James, 45, said,

“The licence granted for oil drilling at Compton Bay is a very real threat to local wildlife and our countryside. Local residents need a voice to challenge the serious consequences which fossil fuel extraction will have for the ward. Other candidates in this by-election will say they don’t support the drilling, but only the Green Party has been consistent on the issue and can be trusted to fight this exploitation.

“This by-election won’t change the balance of power on the County Council, so it’s an opportunity for voters to put aside their usual affiliation and vote for a councillor who will represent the views of our rural villages, putting the needs of local people and the countryside first.”

Thursday, 21st December, 2017 11:12am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fU6

Filed under: Election, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Isle of Wight Greens names their candidate for Central Wight seat"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
electrickery

Worth noting that there are several Indies on IWC who share interests with Greens. So another Green councillor might push up the agenda issues of value to all of us. After all, as everyone keeps saying, it isn’t about Party politics at local level…

Vote Up20Vote Down
22, December 2017 4:42 pm
ohnhai

Superb choice.

Party politics aside, I’ve never met a more community focused individual before. Mr James would be an out-and-out boon for Central Wight.

Vote Up5-5Vote Down
21, December 2017 4:19 pm
nbelfitt

I am not sure how the Greens can use the second place message. 800 votes is a huge gap. And there voted went down in the last election.

Vote Up2-6Vote Down
21, December 2017 5:00 pm
ohnhai

The results last time were blue ~1k. Green ~260 Red ~80. In anyone’s book that is a clear second.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down
21, December 2017 6:14 pm
Robert Jones
It’s wholly unconvincing, but that’s politics I suppose. Yes, the Greens were in second place in the Ward last time, but the point is irrelevant to today, both in terms of the gap to which you draw attention and the fact that an awful lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then. However, Nick – we’ve all used arguments like this if we didn’t have… Read more »
Vote Up5-4Vote Down
22, December 2017 12:45 pm
profoundlife

Lib Dems do have quite a lot of history in playing up their second place credentials, Nick. Pick your flights, I think, chap.

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, December 2017 12:40 am
profoundlife

Surprised that the Greens think it necessary to make much of his local history and marriage to go old ‘real’ island folk. Doesn’t sit naturally with their generally equal and open approach.

Vote Up00Vote Down
23, December 2017 12:43 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*