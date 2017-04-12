Isle of Wight NHS in Special Measures: Roundup of responses

As was predicted by many over the last few weeks, the latest Inspection Report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has recommended that the Isle of Wight NHS Trust is placed into Special Measures.

Several bodies have responded to the news this morning. For full details from each follow the links below:

Inadequate leadership

A number of issues have been highlighted by Inspectors in the report (see below), some that still exist from the previous inspection in 2014, but their summary of findings stretches over four pages in the report.

Inspectors found that despite the pressures, there were many areas where staff were dedicated and committed to patient care but that leadership was Inadequate.

The individual ratings

The CQC rate health services on whether it is Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

Below are the individual ratings for each of the services under the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Click on image to see larger version











The Reports

Click on the full screen icon to see larger versions.







CQC report April 2017 – Isle of Wight NHS Trust (PDF)



CQC report April 2017 – Isle of Wight NHS Trust (Text)









CQC report April 2017 – Isle of Wight NHS Trust – St Mary’s Hopsital (PDF)



CQC report April 2017 – Isle of Wight NHS Trust – St Mary’s Hopsital (Text)









CQC report April 2017 – Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service (PDF)



CQC report April 2017 – Isle of Wight NHS Trust Ambulance Service (Text)



Image: lucid_nightmare under CC BY 2.0