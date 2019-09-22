Isle of Wight Police issue warning after elderly woman charged £2k for small amount of gardening work

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest appeal and warning. Ed

Police are investigating an allegation of fraud by deception after a woman in her 80s was charged £2,000 for a small amount of gardening work.

This took place between 12.45pm and 1.20pm on Saturday 21 September in the Sandown area.

It was reported that three men in a van, who were not known to the victim, carried out the work.

We would ask anyone who is aware of similar incidents in the area, or has seen anyone approaching their elderly neighbours or loved ones in suspicious circumstances to contact police on 101.

We are also advising people to read the following advice, to familiarise themselves with doorstep crime:

Door-to-door scams

Many legitimate businesses sell products door-to-door; gas, electricity and water companies need to visit to read your meters; and charities will often call seeking donations. But fraudsters may also knock on your door to part you from your money, or get into your home to steal from you.



Examples of door-to-door scams

Most door-to-door scams involve selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are very poor quality. You won’t get value for money and you may get billed for work you didn’t want or agree to.

Some scammers conduct surveys just to get your personal details or as a cover to sell you goods or services you don’t want or need, such as roofing work or patio replacement.

Unscrupulous employees sometimes still act illegally even when selling a genuine product by a genuine business. If someone knocks at your front door claiming to be from a company, first check their ID. If you’re not happy, don’t let them in.

Never call the phone number on their ID card to check them out. Ask the salesperson to wait outside, shut the door and find the company number on the internet. If they’re genuine, they’ll understand.

