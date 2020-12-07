Isle of Wight council rated ‘Very High’ in national league table of council tax costs

Depending on how you choose to look at it, the Island comes out on top in a recent league table for Council Tax rates across England and Wales. Details within

up and down arrow sculpture in the woods

The Isle of Wight is getting a lot of national attention recently, what with the mysterious mirror monolith, the saga of Floaty McFloat Farce and being one of only three areas placed in Tier One.

Depending on how you choose to look at it, the Island also comes out on top in a recent league table for Council Tax rates across England and Wales.

‘Very High’ council tax
In the Council Tax Index for 2020/21, the Isle of Wight council (IWC) is one of 46 local authorities that are rated as ‘Very High’.

The league table has been put together by Property Data – a specialist information business, supplying independent market data on the UK property investment and development sectors.

The league table looked at the average Band D council tax payable annually in councils in England and Wales. The Isle of Wight is listed as £1,663 – but this is minus local precepts, which can vary wildly depending on which part of the Island you live in.

Plans for a rise in council tax
Council tax on the Island is likely to rise again next year (April 2021) with a current proposal to increase it by 3.99 per cent. If agreed by councillors, it will be eighth year in a row that council tax has increased.

It will also be the eleventh year that the Government has reduced the grant money it gives to the Isle of Wight council (IWC).

IWC have just launched a consultation about spending and cuts in next year’s budget and residents are invited to have their say.

See the list
If you’d like to see how other local authorities are rated in the table, head over to the Property Data Website.

Image: Susan Yin under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 7th December, 2020 12:42pm

