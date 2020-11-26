Isle of Wight will be in Tier 1 – Here’s what else we know

The Isle of Wight will be placed in Tier 1 once the country comes out of the second lockdown on 3rd December, it has been announced today.

Although the figures for the Island remain low, the number of positive Coronavirus tests on the Island has been steadily rising, peaking in November, with a cumulative total of 940 positive tests reported on Wednesday.

Reviewed regularly

As before, the Tier system will be reviewed regularly (next review 16th December) and could lead to an area’s Tier level may changing before Christmas.

Under Tier 1, hospitality businesses can stay open until 11pm with table service only but last orders must be made by 10pm, in an effort to stagger departures. The “rule of six” will also remain in place indoors, meaning social household mixing is still allowed.

In Tier 1, people will be encouraged to minimise travel and work from home where possible.

See the restrictions for each Tier on the Government Website.

Careful judgement needed for Christmas bubbles

Earlier in the week the Prime Minister announced that families can get together in a bubble of three households for five days between 23rd and 27th December.

Although the Government said people will be permitted to ‘travel between Tiers without restriction’ in the five-day period (to join their Christmas bubble), scientists have urged caution.

Considering the social risk

Medical experts have said people should exercise “careful judgement” about visiting elderly relatives at Christmas and reminding people that forming a bubble for those who are vulnerable or clinically extremely vulnerable carries additional risks.

When following these new rules, residents are reminded to continue to take personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and protect loved ones, particularly if they are vulnerable.

Delay or have a different kind of Christmas?

Professor Devi Sridhar and Joan Bakewell were interviewed by Channel Four News earlier in the week to give their view of whether families should be travelling across the country to be spending time together over the Christmas period.

Press play below to hear their views.

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0