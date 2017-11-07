Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Reset manholde cover
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000016941
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OSBORNE COTTAGE YORK AVE EAST COWES IS
Works description: – NEW CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op 344 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000016866
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 November — 08 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite church : Broadway-Sandown
Works description: renew cover in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
09 November — 13 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Hose Rhodes & Dickson Estate Agents 1 High Street Ventonor
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
09 November — 13 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE,MORTON ROAD, BRADING, SANDOWN
Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Advanced planning
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Age Concern 169 High Street Ryde
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
07 November — 09 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 7 Howgate road Bembridge
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
08 November — 13 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OPP 56,NEWNHAM ROAD, BINSTEAD PO33 3TE
Works description: 375811 – RYDE – RESET JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER,HAZARDOUS SITE. GUARDED OR UNABLE TO GUARD (CW) OR TEMP GUARDED (FW),BOX HAS SUNK NEEDS REBUILDING IN MIDDLE OF ROAD. ISLAND ROADS HAVE SHUT ROAD
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 November — 22 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O FAIRWAYS TO ADJ WELL
Works description: TEST HOLES FOR NEW H.V OVERLAY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Millitary Road, Freshwater on grass verge, on west bound carriageway, Opposite the entrance to Dunsbury Gr
Works description: Street furn
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
07 November — 09 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BLUE HAZE, MORTON RD, BRADING, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
07 November — 09 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : On the mini roundabout between Stroud Road and School Green Road on the nearside tyreline : School Green
Works description: ironwork replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : Opposite jnc of East Ashey Lane : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: hedge trimming works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
08 November — 08 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHORWELL : from junction with Farriers Way 430m north towards Newport, ML 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell
Works description: Iron work SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Walkers Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
07 November — 07 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHORWELL : From junction with Farriers Way : Walkers Lane-Shorwell
Works description: Remedial work – Iron work SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
07 November — 09 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROMO.S THE POPLARS TO O.S BROADFIELD FARM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
08 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GURNARD : ML 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 140107 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 November — 11 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/S 33 -Rattling/banging manhole cover : Hunnyhill-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover in a post cip’d c/w is rocking and noisy. Requires replacing with new within 28 days. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 November — 13 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Side of 88 NEWPORT ROAD on SMITHARDS LANE
Works description: COWES – 419300 – Overlay – Lay approx 7Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with long lane. : Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Kerb works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 November — 13 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Westhill Rd Ryde, south of jct Park Rd (above jct) : West Hill Road-Ryde
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S FAIRWAYS
Works description: TEST HOLES FOR NEW H.V OVERLAY
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
09 November — 13 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: HAWTHORN COTTAGE, ALVERSTONE RD, QUEEN BOWER, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 92 Ashey Road Ryde
Works description: Dig to repair sewer in F/W & C/W
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 November — 15 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 77
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bay Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 November — 16 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS BRENTWOOD
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 November — 16 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SIDE OF 11A PARK ROAD
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 DOWNSVIEW , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 November — 15 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JUNCTION OF REGINA ROAD ON EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 18M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW/VERGE FROM EXISTING JRC14 TO NEW SITE ENTRANCE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Garden Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 November — 09 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 GARDEN WAY, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 102 GILLS CLIFF RD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from Sandown Road, 202m, ML 440263 : Howard Road-Shanklin
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
07 November — 13 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Chapel Cottage
Works description: SCAFFOLD – ADL Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 November — 10 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 NELSON STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: -INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 PROSPECT ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW FLAT
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 November — 15 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 18M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW/VERGE FROM EXISTING JRC14 TO NEW SITE ENTRANCE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 November — 15 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 93
Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilberforce Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
09 November — 13 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 54 WILBERFORCE RD, BRIGHSTONE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08858846
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
08 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO 119
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Unknown
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 7th November, 2017 6:55am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fMu
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓