Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Reset manholde cover

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000016941

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OSBORNE COTTAGE YORK AVE EAST COWES IS

Works description: – NEW CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op 344 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000016866

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 November — 08 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite church : Broadway-Sandown

Works description: renew cover in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Hose Rhodes & Dickson Estate Agents 1 High Street Ventonor

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE,MORTON ROAD, BRADING, SANDOWN

Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Age Concern 169 High Street Ryde

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 7 Howgate road Bembridge

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 November — 13 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OPP 56,NEWNHAM ROAD, BINSTEAD PO33 3TE

Works description: 375811 – RYDE – RESET JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER,HAZARDOUS SITE. GUARDED OR UNABLE TO GUARD (CW) OR TEMP GUARDED (FW),BOX HAS SUNK NEEDS REBUILDING IN MIDDLE OF ROAD. ISLAND ROADS HAVE SHUT ROAD

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 November — 22 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O FAIRWAYS TO ADJ WELL

Works description: TEST HOLES FOR NEW H.V OVERLAY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Millitary Road, Freshwater on grass verge, on west bound carriageway, Opposite the entrance to Dunsbury Gr

Works description: Street furn

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BLUE HAZE, MORTON RD, BRADING, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : On the mini roundabout between Stroud Road and School Green Road on the nearside tyreline : School Green

Works description: ironwork replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite jnc of East Ashey Lane : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: hedge trimming works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

08 November — 08 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : from junction with Farriers Way 430m north towards Newport, ML 230058 : Main Road-Shorwell

Works description: Iron work SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Walkers Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

07 November — 07 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : From junction with Farriers Way : Walkers Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Remedial work – Iron work SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROMO.S THE POPLARS TO O.S BROADFIELD FARM

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

08 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GURNARD : ML 140107 : Church Road-Gurnard

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 140107 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 November — 11 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/S 33 -Rattling/banging manhole cover : Hunnyhill-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover in a post cip’d c/w is rocking and noisy. Requires replacing with new within 28 days. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 November — 13 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Side of 88 NEWPORT ROAD on SMITHARDS LANE

Works description: COWES – 419300 – Overlay – Lay approx 7Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with long lane. : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: Kerb works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Westhill Rd Ryde, south of jct Park Rd (above jct) : West Hill Road-Ryde

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S FAIRWAYS

Works description: TEST HOLES FOR NEW H.V OVERLAY

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: HAWTHORN COTTAGE, ALVERSTONE RD, QUEEN BOWER, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 92 Ashey Road Ryde

Works description: Dig to repair sewer in F/W & C/W

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 77

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bay Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS BRENTWOOD

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SIDE OF 11A PARK ROAD

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Downsview, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 DOWNSVIEW , SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JUNCTION OF REGINA ROAD ON EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 18M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW/VERGE FROM EXISTING JRC14 TO NEW SITE ENTRANCE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Garden Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 November — 09 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 GARDEN WAY, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 102 GILLS CLIFF RD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 November — 21 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : whole length of road from Sandown Road, 202m, ML 440263 : Howard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

07 November — 13 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Chapel Cottage

Works description: SCAFFOLD – ADL Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 November — 10 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 NELSON STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: -INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 PROSPECT ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW FLAT

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JUNCTION OF EDINBURGH ROAD ON REGINA ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 440460 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 18M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW/VERGE FROM EXISTING JRC14 TO NEW SITE ENTRANCE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 93

Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilberforce Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

09 November — 13 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 54 WILBERFORCE RD, BRIGHSTONE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08858846

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

08 November — 21 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO 119

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Unknown

Current status: Planned work about to start