Isle of Wight’s Coach Party sign to Chess Club Record label

Congratulations are in order for Isle of Wight four-piece indie band, Coach Party, who have just been signed to Chess Club Records.

Formerly known as Jeph, band members Jessica Eastwood, Guy Page, Joe Perry and Stephanie Norris took to social media to share the good news.

The band said,

“We are so proud and excited to say we’ve signed with and Chess Club Records can’t wait to sit among their fantastic roster. Thank you to Will and Pete for your belief in our music!”

The Chess Club Records roster includes the likes of Billie Marten, Sundara Karma, Bloxx, Alfie Templeman, Phoebe Green, Yaeger and Casi & The Blind Harpist.

The Band: “Can’t wait for the future”

Coach Party went on to add,

“Thank you to our manager, Jonathan Morley, who believed in the music and us from the word go. “We don’t know how we got so lucky, but we love having you and can’t wait for the future.”

Coach Party expect to drop several singles and an EP in 2020.

Morley: A platform to go on to huge things

Jonathan told OnTheWight,

“Chess Club are such an awesome label and will give them a platform to go on to huge things. “The band play Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester on Saturday. There should be news of a hometown show very soon – will be this side of Christmas.”

Follow the band

Find out more about the band by following them on

Or visit their Website where you can buy a Coach Party T-shirt.

Image: © Charlie Jones