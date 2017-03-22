Isle of Wight council calls for ‘greater local autonomy’ over school funding

This in from the council in their own words. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has responded to the Department for Education’s (DfE) Stage 2 Consultation on the proposed National Funding Formula for schools from 2018-19 calling for greater local autonomy in how funds are allocated between Island schools.

The DfE modelling suggests an overall gain of £847,000 for Isle of Wight Schools, with all secondary schools gaining, but with most primary schools losing funding within the proposal.

Councillor Chris Whitehouse, Executive member for Children’s Services, said:

“The Isle of Wight Council welcomes the £847,000 extra that the proposed formula would generate for Island Schools. But, we are strongly challenging the detail of the scheme to achieve a better deal for more Island schools. In particular, we are calling for local autonomy so that Island schools can discuss amongst themselves and agree a position on how overall funds should be allocated locally to take into account specific Island needs.”

Councillor Whitehouse added:

“There is no new money nationally for schools overall within the National Funding Formula proposals, so schools will continue to face general pressures on pay inflation and other costs. I am separately lobbying Ministers to encourage an increase in overall schools funding.”

Andrew Turner, the Island’s MP, who is supporting the Council’s response added:

“I am impressed with the analysis that officers have done on this complex issue and agree with their conclusions. I have already raised with the Minister local concerns that the new formula locks in historic inequalities in favour of urban areas. Island schools will still get £3,000 less per pupil than schools in some areas of London; fairer distribution would give an extra £57 per pupil across the country. I am waiting to hear whether local teaching unions and associations support removing this unfair protection for city schools.”

There are also additional costs associated with being an island, which the council’s response highlights to government.

The consultation closes on the 22 March 2017 with a response from the Department for Education expected in the summer ahead of school budget setting for 2018-19.





Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0