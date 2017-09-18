Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (18th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Roadworks - Single track traffic

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Moorgreen Road
Location: at Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Upper Moorgreen Road)
18 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Egerton Road
Location: at Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Egerton Road)
18 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
WATER CONNECTION TO NEW UNIT.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Street
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Church Street)
18 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackgang Road
Location: at A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Blackgang Road)
18 September — 13 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 September — 13 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility cover replacement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mitchells Road
Location: at Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mitchells Road)
19 September — 21 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Development works
The restriction is required in connection with nearby demolition works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath SS76, Sandown
Location: at Guadeloupe Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS76, Sandown)
18 September — 22 December
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath SS76, Sandown
Location: at Guadeloupe Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS76, Sandown)
18 September — 22 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From View Point Carpark 300m Towards Niton, Ml 530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From A Point 300m From View Point Carpark, 250m Towards Niton, Ml 530028 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From A Point 400m East Of St Catherines Lodge, 400m Towards Niton, Ml 530030 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Junction With Church Street 237m Towards Blackgang, Ml 530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Blackgang Roundabout Up To View Point Carpark, 540m, Ml 530026 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From A Point 237m From Church Street, 270m Towards Blackgang, Ml 530031 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From St Catherines Lodge, 400m Towards Niton, Ml 530029 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : Whole Length Of Church Street From Blackgang Road To High Street Niton, 214m, Ml 530034 : Church Street-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: -Water Connection To New Unit.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 17 On High Street
Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Star Inn Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Blackgang Road Through To Church Street, Ml 530034a, 69m : Star Inn Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : At The Jnc With St Johns Wood Road : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : Whole Length Of Road From Lane End Road To Howgate Road, 346m, Ml 340271 : Egerton Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2 Mitchells Rd Ryde
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Ml 140177 Whole Road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 28 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite No 5
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connections New Flats.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : At The Traffic Lights – Jnc Of John Street And Queens Road : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brook House Park Ave Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carriageway Footway And Verge 143 Pallance Rd,
Works description: 2way Lights To Assist Delivery Of Scaffold Materials From Roadside To Private Land.
Responsibility for works: National Grid Company
Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside St Catherines House
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No.71
Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On Pavement O/S 2 West Street, Ryde Po33 2nx
Works description: Scaff. App. 2 West Street, Ryde – 18/09 – 24/09
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 36
Works description: Scaffold – Blake Ashton Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 17 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Carlton Hotel
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road
Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junc With New Road On Lower Furlongs
Works description: Sandown – 421576 – Overlay � Lay Approx 15m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S The Sloop Inn, Mill Square Wootton
Works description: No-Dig To Reline Between Manholes In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 61
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Pier St, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 The Sheilings Three Gates Rd Cowes I
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Simeon Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Simeon St, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Lea Spencer Rd Ryde Po33 2dn
Works description: Ryde 421056 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Vincents Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sungarth St. Vincents Rd, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 77- 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde Po33 2te
Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

The Bull Ring, Brading, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Old Bakery
Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 59 Wellington Rd Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

