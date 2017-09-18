Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upper Moorgreen Road
Location: at Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Upper Moorgreen Road)
18 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Egerton Road
Location: at Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Egerton Road)
18 September — 29 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 September — 29 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
WATER CONNECTION TO NEW UNIT.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Street
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Church Street)
18 September — 22 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 September — 22 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackgang Road
Location: at A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Blackgang Road)
18 September — 13 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 September — 13 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility cover replacement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mitchells Road
Location: at Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mitchells Road)
19 September — 21 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Development works
The restriction is required in connection with nearby demolition works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath SS76, Sandown
Location: at Guadeloupe Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS76, Sandown)
18 September — 22 December
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath SS76, Sandown
Location: at Guadeloupe Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS76, Sandown)
18 September — 22 December
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From View Point Carpark 300m Towards Niton, Ml 530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From A Point 300m From View Point Carpark, 250m Towards Niton, Ml 530028 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From A Point 400m East Of St Catherines Lodge, 400m Towards Niton, Ml 530030 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Junction With Church Street 237m Towards Blackgang, Ml 530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Blackgang Roundabout Up To View Point Carpark, 540m, Ml 530026 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From A Point 237m From Church Street, 270m Towards Blackgang, Ml 530031 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From St Catherines Lodge, 400m Towards Niton, Ml 530029 : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : Whole Length Of Church Street From Blackgang Road To High Street Niton, 214m, Ml 530034 : Church Street-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: -Water Connection To New Unit.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 17 On High Street
Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Star Inn Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Blackgang Road Through To Church Street, Ml 530034a, 69m : Star Inn Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : At The Jnc With St Johns Wood Road : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : Whole Length Of Road From Lane End Road To Howgate Road, 346m, Ml 340271 : Egerton Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2 Mitchells Rd Ryde
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 29 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Ml 140177 Whole Road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 28 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite No 5
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connections New Flats.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : At The Traffic Lights – Jnc Of John Street And Queens Road : John Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brook House Park Ave Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carriageway Footway And Verge 143 Pallance Rd,
Works description: 2way Lights To Assist Delivery Of Scaffold Materials From Roadside To Private Land.
Responsibility for works: National Grid Company
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 27 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside St Catherines House
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No.71
Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: On Pavement O/S 2 West Street, Ryde Po33 2nx
Works description: Scaff. App. 2 West Street, Ryde – 18/09 – 24/09
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 36
Works description: Scaffold – Blake Ashton Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 17 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Carlton Hotel
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road
Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: At The Junc With New Road On Lower Furlongs
Works description: Sandown – 421576 – Overlay � Lay Approx 15m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 02 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S The Sloop Inn, Mill Square Wootton
Works description: No-Dig To Reline Between Manholes In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 61
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Pier St, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 The Sheilings Three Gates Rd Cowes I
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Simeon Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Simeon St, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Lea Spencer Rd Ryde Po33 2dn
Works description: Ryde 421056 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Vincents Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Sungarth St. Vincents Rd, Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 77- 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde Po33 2te
Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Bull Ring, Brading, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 24 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Old Bakery
Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 59 Wellington Rd Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 18th September, 2017 6:39am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fDY
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
