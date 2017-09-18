Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upper Moorgreen Road

Location: at Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Upper Moorgreen Road)

18 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Egerton Road

Location: at Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Egerton Road)

18 September — 29 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 September — 29 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

WATER CONNECTION TO NEW UNIT.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Street

Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Church Street)

18 September — 22 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 September — 22 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Blackgang Road

Location: at A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Blackgang Road)

18 September — 13 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 September — 13 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility cover replacement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mitchells Road

Location: at Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mitchells Road)

19 September — 21 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Development works

The restriction is required in connection with nearby demolition works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath SS76, Sandown

Location: at Guadeloupe Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS76, Sandown)

18 September — 22 December

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath SS76, Sandown

Location: at Guadeloupe Steps, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS76, Sandown)

18 September — 22 December

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From View Point Carpark 300m Towards Niton, Ml 530027 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From A Point 300m From View Point Carpark, 250m Towards Niton, Ml 530028 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From A Point 400m East Of St Catherines Lodge, 400m Towards Niton, Ml 530030 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From Junction With Church Street 237m Towards Blackgang, Ml 530032 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From Blackgang Roundabout Up To View Point Carpark, 540m, Ml 530026 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From A Point 237m From Church Street, 270m Towards Blackgang, Ml 530031 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From St Catherines Lodge, 400m Towards Niton, Ml 530029 : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : Whole Length Of Church Street From Blackgang Road To High Street Niton, 214m, Ml 530034 : Church Street-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 22 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 Church Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: -Water Connection To New Unit.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 17 On High Street

Works description: Shanklin 428462 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Star Inn Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 13 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From Blackgang Road Through To Church Street, Ml 530034a, 69m : Star Inn Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : At The Jnc With St Johns Wood Road : St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge : Whole Length Of Road From Lane End Road To Howgate Road, 346m, Ml 340271 : Egerton Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Mitchells Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 2 Mitchells Rd Ryde

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 29 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: Ml 140177 Whole Road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 28 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite No 5

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connections New Flats.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : At The Traffic Lights – Jnc Of John Street And Queens Road : John Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brook House Park Ave Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road

Works description: Ventnor 424894 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 22 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carriageway Footway And Verge 143 Pallance Rd,

Works description: 2way Lights To Assist Delivery Of Scaffold Materials From Roadside To Private Land.

Responsibility for works: National Grid Company

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 27 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside St Catherines House

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No.71

Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: On Pavement O/S 2 West Street, Ryde Po33 2nx

Works description: Scaff. App. 2 West Street, Ryde – 18/09 – 24/09

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 36

Works description: Scaffold – Blake Ashton Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 17 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Carlton Hotel

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 3 Forelands Field Road On Forelands Field Road

Works description: Bembridge – 431881 – New Site Provision – Excavate And Lay 1m Duct In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: At The Junc With New Road On Lower Furlongs

Works description: Sandown – 421576 – Overlay � Lay Approx 15m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 02 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S The Sloop Inn, Mill Square Wootton

Works description: No-Dig To Reline Between Manholes In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 61

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Pier St, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 The Sheilings Three Gates Rd Cowes I

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Simeon Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Simeon St, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Lea Spencer Rd Ryde Po33 2dn

Works description: Ryde 421056 – Overlay � Lay Approx 9m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Vincents Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Sungarth St. Vincents Rd, Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 77- 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde Po33 2te

Works description: Ryde – 375013 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Bull Ring, Brading, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 24 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Old Bakery

Works description: Scaffold – Island Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 59 Wellington Rd Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start