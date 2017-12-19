Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: s/o club house on BINSTEAD ROAD
Works description: RYDE 9 – DSLAM 458275 – Overlay – Lay approx 45mm of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0UHEY01
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : Yar Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Sub-Contractor Mid-Anglia to undertake barrier parts replacement YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017279
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent to the birches, next to the post box. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Investigation works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017258
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way side of the c/way appx 250m before Sudmoor Cottage : Military Road-Br
Works description: barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017233
Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
19 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: o/s 4-6
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001216
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : Loverstone Lane, Chillerton, at the junction with the Main Road. Map attached . : New Road-Gatcombe – 19293
Works description: drainage investigation and repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017199
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
20 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017269
St Michaels Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
19 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.59 TO OUTSIDE No.63
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001215
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 December — 27 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351
Bembridge Footpath 13, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 431881 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in cw,fw,verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRCJDVA03
Clarendon Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 December — 02 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Clarendon Street, Newport
Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding Services
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003666
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
19 December — 01 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No. 3 Fort Street, Sandown
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003664
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 49 QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08921021
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61A STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Interim to perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08865585
The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: opp Pumping Station HIGH STREET PARADE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W to install electrical equipment, under Give & Take T/M, off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886429
Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 December — 27 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG
Works description: NEWPORT 459606 — PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01
Tuesday, 19th December, 2017 7:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fTy
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓