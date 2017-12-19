Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: s/o club house on BINSTEAD ROAD

Works description: RYDE 9 – DSLAM 458275 – Overlay – Lay approx 45mm of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0UHEY01

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yar Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Sub-Contractor Mid-Anglia to undertake barrier parts replacement YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017279

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent to the birches, next to the post box. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Investigation works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017258

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way side of the c/way appx 250m before Sudmoor Cottage : Military Road-Br

Works description: barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017233

Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

19 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: o/s 4-6

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001216

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : Loverstone Lane, Chillerton, at the junction with the Main Road. Map attached . : New Road-Gatcombe – 19293

Works description: drainage investigation and repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017199

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

20 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017269

St Michaels Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

19 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.59 TO OUTSIDE No.63

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001215

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 December — 27 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW PROPERTY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351

Bembridge Footpath 13, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 3 on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 431881 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in cw,fw,verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRCJDVA03

Clarendon Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 December — 02 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Clarendon Street, Newport

Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding Services

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003666

Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

19 December — 01 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No. 3 Fort Street, Sandown

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003664

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 49 QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08921021

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61A STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Interim to perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08865585

The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: opp Pumping Station HIGH STREET PARADE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W to install electrical equipment, under Give & Take T/M, off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886429

Westmill Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 December — 27 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 17 WESTMILL ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 5RG

Works description: NEWPORT 459606 — PLANNED MAINTAINENCE Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MR1WBAUSEIBT21PDR01

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0