Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 303 NORTH FAIRLEE FARM ACCESS ON FAIRLEE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 454298 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FW FRAME AND COVER on footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : 38 : High Street-Wootton
Works description: saw cut and patch of footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 November — 23 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Park road to Palmers Road : Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Iron work replacements NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 November — 28 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 74, & 1,2 & 3 PRINCES GATE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cycle Track From Sandown to Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 November — 24 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : : Horringford Boardwalk—400M West Of Horringford Bridge
Works description: borehole ground investigation along Horringford Boardwalk
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Tor Bank, High Street, Whitwell, IOw.
Works description: Replace water main from Kemming Road to Bannock Road
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GURNARD : A damaged bridge post,south side, The Luck Gurnard, junction Rew Street and Marsh Rd. : Gurnard—C6 Gurnard
Works description: Structure repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 84 Victoria Rd Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Blackwater Mill Residential Home : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: Please replace bus shelter with shelter no 84 and ensure timetables are re attached to new shelter. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
21 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: bridge maintenence work
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way at the jnc to Atherfield Coastguard Cottages : Military Road-Shorwell
Works description: saw cut infill to c/way p/h
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : O/s The Cottage on the Sandown bound side of the c/way : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: install new triangular surface water cover
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashknowle Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
21 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HIGHFIELD, ASHKNOWLE LANE TO ASHFORD, ASHKNOWLE LANE
Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
20 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : From junction with Farriers Way, north towards Newpor : Main Road-Shorwell
Works description: Iron work SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LOWER METER METER INSTALLATION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Calthorpe Road s/b c/w junction Puckpool Hill, Ryde : Calthorpe Road-Ryde
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s Alleyn House on bend : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
22 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE WEALD HOUSE TO OUTSIDE ROSE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A WOODEN POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HAVENSTREET : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way on the bend by the bridge over the culvert just before the ste
Works description: sign works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Upper Ash Drive, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
21 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S 8
Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
21 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: outside fairways to outside Ashwood barn
Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : In the verge 200m from forest road. White arrow marked on the c/w to locate. : Whitehouse Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Mews, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 November — 28 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OS 15
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
21 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 91a-91b
Works description: SCAFFOLDING – WH Brading and Son
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 ATHERLEY ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES CENTRE, ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 November — 03 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Kates Cottage, 69 High Street – Sandown
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Wrights Estate Agents – High Street, Ryde
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640338 : Bound Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640338 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
20 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BINSTEAD : Eastern side between “Swallows” and the boundary of “No 20 & 21” : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: 135 mtrs of channel work BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 35
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 HURST VIEW, HEATHFIELD ROAD, FRESHWATER,IOW.
Works description: RENEW VALVE FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
21 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS FLORINS
Works description: LAY NEW MAIN FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 21 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 4 – DSLAM 424741 – Overlay – Lay approx 22Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: In carriageway and footway outside 8 reynolds close
Works description: Excavation of road crossing and joint hole in footway for new electrical connection to new property at 12 Reynolds Close
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 November — 23 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 107 ST. JAMES SQUARE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW STOP TAP FRAME AND COVER.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swains Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
22 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WRAY HOUSE SWAINS RD BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 20th November, 2017 6:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fOK
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓