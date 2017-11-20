Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 303 NORTH FAIRLEE FARM ACCESS ON FAIRLEE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 454298 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FW FRAME AND COVER on footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : 38 : High Street-Wootton

Works description: saw cut and patch of footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 November — 23 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Park road to Palmers Road : Lushington Hill-Newport

Works description: Iron work replacements NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 November — 28 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 74, & 1,2 & 3 PRINCES GATE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cycle Track From Sandown to Newport, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 November — 24 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : : Horringford Boardwalk—400M West Of Horringford Bridge

Works description: borehole ground investigation along Horringford Boardwalk

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Tor Bank, High Street, Whitwell, IOw.

Works description: Replace water main from Kemming Road to Bannock Road

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GURNARD : A damaged bridge post,south side, The Luck Gurnard, junction Rew Street and Marsh Rd. : Gurnard—C6 Gurnard

Works description: Structure repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 84 Victoria Rd Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Blackwater Mill Residential Home : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: Please replace bus shelter with shelter no 84 and ensure timetables are re attached to new shelter. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

21 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: bridge maintenence work

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

22 November — 24 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way at the jnc to Atherfield Coastguard Cottages : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: saw cut infill to c/way p/h

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : O/s The Cottage on the Sandown bound side of the c/way : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: install new triangular surface water cover

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashknowle Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

21 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE HIGHFIELD, ASHKNOWLE LANE TO ASHFORD, ASHKNOWLE LANE

Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

20 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : From junction with Farriers Way, north towards Newpor : Main Road-Shorwell

Works description: Iron work SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 November — 24 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 ST. JAMES STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LOWER METER METER INSTALLATION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Calthorpe Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Calthorpe Road s/b c/w junction Puckpool Hill, Ryde : Calthorpe Road-Ryde

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340 Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s Alleyn House on bend : Seaview Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

22 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE WEALD HOUSE TO OUTSIDE ROSE COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A WOODEN POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: HAVENSTREET : On the Havenstreet bound side of the c/way on the bend by the bridge over the culvert just before the ste

Works description: sign works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Ash Drive, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

21 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S 8

Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

21 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: outside fairways to outside Ashwood barn

Works description: REPLACING A WOODEN POLE AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : In the verge 200m from forest road. White arrow marked on the c/w to locate. : Whitehouse Road-Newport

Works description: Drainage

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Mews, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 November — 28 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OS 15

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

21 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 91a-91b

Works description: SCAFFOLDING – WH Brading and Son

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 ATHERLEY ROAD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES CENTRE, ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: – CONNECT NEW WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 November — 03 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Kates Cottage, 69 High Street – Sandown

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Wrights Estate Agents – High Street, Ryde

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Olympic Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640338 : Bound Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640338 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

20 November — 24 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BINSTEAD : Eastern side between “Swallows” and the boundary of “No 20 & 21” : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: 135 mtrs of channel work BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 35

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 HURST VIEW, HEATHFIELD ROAD, FRESHWATER,IOW.

Works description: RENEW VALVE FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

21 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS FLORINS

Works description: LAY NEW MAIN FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 21 LANDGUARD MANOR ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 4 – DSLAM 424741 – Overlay – Lay approx 22Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: In carriageway and footway outside 8 reynolds close

Works description: Excavation of road crossing and joint hole in footway for new electrical connection to new property at 12 Reynolds Close

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 November — 23 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 107 ST. JAMES SQUARE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW STOP TAP FRAME AND COVER.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swains Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

22 November — 24 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WRAY HOUSE SWAINS RD BEMBRIDGE ISLE OF

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start