Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover and frame have slight movement and require replacing with new. 28 day perm repair required. Recently resurfaced c/w still under guarantee by CIP. Tm- 3 way ttl. Turning of the main lights. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

27 November — 05 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS GLEN ERIN

Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 30 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 132 – 134 HORSEBRIDGE HILL ON HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE MORTON RD BRADING SANDOW

Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION ON OLD WATER MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Adjacent to the ford at Spring lane. : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: install new cover to replace one that have been reported as rocking/ noisy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE OAKDENE TO OUTSIDE AMBERLAKE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 2 VITTLEFIELDS FARM,FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: RAISE DEEP FIRE HYDRANT IN VERGE SO THAT THE FIRE BRIGADE CAN USE IT.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

27 November — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : R1201 – Hallets Shute : Halletts Shute—Halletts Shute-Yarmouth

Works description: Masonry repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BETWEEN 3 & 5 LEESON RD VENTNOR

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CORNERWAYS, THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight

28 November — 05 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S ENTRANCE TO EMMETT HILL HOUSE

Works description: Excavation of road crossing for new electrical connection to Emmett Hill Farm. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 28 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: B3401 Calbourne Rd approx 400m W of junction with Rowridge Lane, Newport, IOW, PO30 4HS

Works description: SAFE Access to carriageway box to restore customer service

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junc School Green Road

Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003456

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Ditches in the roadside verge opposite Stonebrook PO38 2AL. : Newport Road-Niton

Works description: ditching and drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Library Bus Stop and section leading up to it. : Orchard Street-Newport

Works description: patch repairs to lane of c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: On the junc of PRIORY ROAD With Church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN – 451698 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the tactile crossing at the painted roundabout. : Riverway-Newport

Works description: kerbs require replacing with new

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S FARHAVENS TO O/S HAVEN UNDER HILL

Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLEs AND OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: From Cross Lane to Long Lane

Works description: Rolling programme to install fibre optic cables in existing underground duct & Desilting

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

28 November — 06 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 1 Bank Cottages

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 23 MILL HILL RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNC WITH SWANMORE ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD

Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 63 ASHEY ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FORMER CHILDREN SERVICES CENTRE,ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT, IOW.

Works description: – Connect new water main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 23 MELVILLE STREET

Works description: RYDE 424590 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

28 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12c Sandown High Street

Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 November — 03 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Star Inn – Outside

Works description: SCAFFOLD – THF Scaffolf

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

29 November — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4 Tides Reach

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

27 November — 05 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 13

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chine Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

27 November — 07 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM O/S 8 TO NO 12

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BUCKLANDS CHURCH PATH, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

27 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 7 ON CRESCENT ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 378787 – Remedial reinstatement – – to clear Highway Defect IN fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 EGERTON RD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elizabeth Gardens, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3 ELIZABETH GARDENS, RYDE, IOW PO33 4DU

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 448274 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PADDOCK VIEW, FORELANDS FIELD RD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SO 170 on FURRLONGS on FURRLONGS

Works description: NEWPORT 421889 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Goldings Way, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 November — 11 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : From Bound Path Off Bound Road to St Andrews Way ML 640338A : Goldings Way-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640338A FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 November — 06 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 20

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROMFARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

27 November — 23 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Site R/O 130 Howgate Road, Bembridge

Works description: Section 50 – works to provide sewer connection and manhole cover.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight

29 November — 01 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 HUNNYHILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 LOWTHERVILLE ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 November — 30 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 70 MAYFIELD ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP BOX

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 NEWCOMEN RD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

North Street, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: MYRTLE COTTAGE ,NORTH STREET, BRIGHSTONE, IOW.

Works description: INVESTIGATE LEAK ON MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

28 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION WITH MONKTON STREET TO S/O 1A ON RINK ROAD

Works description: RYDE 415333 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

27 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD TO APPROX 115M N/W ON SCOTCHELLS BROOK LANE

Works description: SANDOWN 358126 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 to 51 on SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, PO33 2TQ

Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 16Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

27 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF HARBORS LAKE LANE TO APPROX 16M SW ON WATERY LANE

Works description: SHANKLIN – 384979 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect IN Carriageway/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Oatsy40under CC BY 2.0