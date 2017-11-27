Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Within the traffic lights outside number 135. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover and frame have slight movement and require replacing with new. 28 day perm repair required. Recently resurfaced c/w still under guarantee by CIP. Tm- 3 way ttl. Turning of the main lights. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
27 November — 05 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS GLEN ERIN
Works description: RELAY SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 30 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 132 – 134 HORSEBRIDGE HILL ON HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 395501 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RAMLEH COTTAGE MORTON RD BRADING SANDOW
Works description: – LOCATE CROSS CONNECTION ON OLD WATER MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Adjacent to the ford at Spring lane. : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: install new cover to replace one that have been reported as rocking/ noisy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE OAKDENE TO OUTSIDE AMBERLAKE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 2 VITTLEFIELDS FARM,FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: RAISE DEEP FIRE HYDRANT IN VERGE SO THAT THE FIRE BRIGADE CAN USE IT.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
27 November — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : R1201 – Hallets Shute : Halletts Shute—Halletts Shute-Yarmouth
Works description: Masonry repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN 3 & 5 LEESON RD VENTNOR
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CORNERWAYS, THE BROADWAY, TOTLAND, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight
28 November — 05 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S ENTRANCE TO EMMETT HILL HOUSE
Works description: Excavation of road crossing for new electrical connection to Emmett Hill Farm. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 28 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: B3401 Calbourne Rd approx 400m W of junction with Rowridge Lane, Newport, IOW, PO30 4HS
Works description: SAFE Access to carriageway box to restore customer service
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hooke Hill, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junc School Green Road
Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003456
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : Ditches in the roadside verge opposite Stonebrook PO38 2AL. : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: ditching and drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Library Bus Stop and section leading up to it. : Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: patch repairs to lane of c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: On the junc of PRIORY ROAD With Church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN – 451698 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the tactile crossing at the painted roundabout. : Riverway-Newport
Works description: kerbs require replacing with new
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Seven Sisters Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S FARHAVENS TO O/S HAVEN UNDER HILL
Works description: REPLACING WOODEN POLEs AND OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: From Cross Lane to Long Lane
Works description: Rolling programme to install fibre optic cables in existing underground duct & Desilting
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
28 November — 06 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 1 Bank Cottages
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 23 MILL HILL RD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNC WITH SWANMORE ROAD ON ASHEY ROAD
Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 63 ASHEY ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FORMER CHILDREN SERVICES CENTRE,ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT, IOW.
Works description: – Connect new water main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 23 MELVILLE STREET
Works description: RYDE 424590 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
28 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12c Sandown High Street
Works description: SCAFFOLD – JSE Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 November — 03 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Star Inn – Outside
Works description: SCAFFOLD – THF Scaffolf
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birmingham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
29 November — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4 Tides Reach
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
27 November — 05 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 13
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chine Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
27 November — 07 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM O/S 8 TO NO 12
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Path, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BUCKLANDS CHURCH PATH, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
27 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 ON CRESCENT ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 378787 – Remedial reinstatement – – to clear Highway Defect IN fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 EGERTON RD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elizabeth Gardens, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3 ELIZABETH GARDENS, RYDE, IOW PO33 4DU
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 448274 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PADDOCK VIEW, FORELANDS FIELD RD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SO 170 on FURRLONGS on FURRLONGS
Works description: NEWPORT 421889 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Goldings Way, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 November — 11 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : From Bound Path Off Bound Road to St Andrews Way ML 640338A : Goldings Way-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640338A FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 November — 06 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 20
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROMFARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
27 November — 23 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Site R/O 130 Howgate Road, Bembridge
Works description: Section 50 – works to provide sewer connection and manhole cover.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hunnyhill, Newport, Isle of Wight
29 November — 01 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 HUNNYHILL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lowtherville Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 LOWTHERVILLE ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 November — 30 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70 MAYFIELD ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – RENEW STOP TAP BOX
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 NEWCOMEN RD, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Street, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: MYRTLE COTTAGE ,NORTH STREET, BRIGHSTONE, IOW.
Works description: INVESTIGATE LEAK ON MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rink Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
28 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION WITH MONKTON STREET TO S/O 1A ON RINK ROAD
Works description: RYDE 415333 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
27 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD TO APPROX 115M N/W ON SCOTCHELLS BROOK LANE
Works description: SANDOWN 358126 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 to 51 on SWANMORE ROAD, RYDE, PO33 2TQ
Works description: RYDE 450226 – Overlay – Lay approx 16Mm of Duct 54/56 in FWAY to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
27 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF HARBORS LAKE LANE TO APPROX 16M SW ON WATERY LANE
Works description: SHANKLIN – 384979 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect IN Carriageway/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
