Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Highwood Lane

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)

04 April — 28 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

04 April — 28 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)

05 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

05 April — 11 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)

05 April — 11 April

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: High Street

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)

05 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 06 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 25 Carisbrooke High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 April — 11 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os 105

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Chillerton Road, 540m East, Ml630237: Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: From Entrance To Highwood House, 330m Towards Chillerton Road, Ml 630238: Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Main Road Rookley, 395m Towards Chillerton, Ml 630239: Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

05 April — 07 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rookley : Highwood Lane, Rookley : Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Dig Out The Inlets/ Outlets From The Culvert

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

05 April — 07 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Rookley : J/W Chequers I Please Advise The Authority That This Enquiry Relates To Issues/Features That Are Not On The P

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew Joint Box Or M/H Frame And Cover,Non Urgent Safety Defect,Re-New C/W2 Frame And Cover In Road Tarmac O/S 35/37 Ocean View Road This In Box 15 On Piper,Th

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight

05 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4

Works description: Installation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 April — 07 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 Medina Avenue, Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

05 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Grove House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Well Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 10 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 49

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start