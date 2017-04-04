Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th April 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (4th April) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Highwood Lane
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)
04 April — 28 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 April — 28 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
05 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
05 April — 11 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
05 April — 11 April
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: High Street
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street)
05 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 06 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 25 Carisbrooke High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 11 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os 105
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Chillerton Road, 540m East, Ml630237: Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: From Entrance To Highwood House, 330m Towards Chillerton Road, Ml 630238: Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Main Road Rookley, 395m Towards Chillerton, Ml 630239: Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Highwood Lane, Rookley : Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Dig Out The Inlets/ Outlets From The Culvert
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : J/W Chequers I Please Advise The Authority That This Enquiry Relates To Issues/Features That Are Not On The P
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew Joint Box Or M/H Frame And Cover,Non Urgent Safety Defect,Re-New C/W2 Frame And Cover In Road Tarmac O/S 35/37 Ocean View Road This In Box 15 On Piper,Th
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Installation Of Approx 84m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 Medina Avenue, Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
05 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Grove House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Well Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 49
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

