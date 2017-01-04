Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Vehicle Crossing construction by John Gilbert Services

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Sylvan Avenue

Location: at Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sylvan Avenue)

04 January — 06 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

04 January — 13 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: The Horseshoe Inn, Newport Road,Cowes,Iowopp 390 Newport Road , Northwood,Cowes,Iow.

Works description: Carry Out Remedial Reinstatement At The Following Sites: O/S The Horseshoe Inn, No 366, No 359a, No 388 &N No 394

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 06 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In Sandown Road At The Junction With Howard Road, Shanklin Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Carraigeway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Seaview: On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Cedar Lodge Cottage: Puckpool Hill-Seaview – 3737

Works description: Idr – Gully Cover Is Starting To Breakout And Requires Resting To Level, 2nd Of 2 Jobs At This Location Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Seaview: On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Cedar Lodge Cottage: Puckpool Hill-Seaview – 3738

Works description: Idr – Gully Cover Is Starting To Breakout And Requires Resting To Level 1 Of 2 Jobs At This Location. Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 06 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: O/S Ryde Tennis Club, O/S Brigstock Terrace, Lower St Thomas Car Park:

Works description: Trimming Back Of Hedging And Raising Of 5no. Trees

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

04 January — 06 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cip Westhill Lane – New

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 13 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 27a

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Smallbrook Stadium, Ashey Road , Ryde, Islel Of Wight.

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 13 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Eastern Cottage

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Newcomen Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S St Catherines Court

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 09 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Po381pe

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 13 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Upper Yarborough Road, 136m, Ml 162259: St Davids Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 January — 17 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Upper Yarborough Road 120m South, Ml 161259: St Davids Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

