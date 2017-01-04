Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Vehicle Crossing construction by John Gilbert Services
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Sylvan Avenue
Location: at Sylvan Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Sylvan Avenue)
04 January — 06 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Newport Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
04 January — 13 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: The Horseshoe Inn, Newport Road,Cowes,Iowopp 390 Newport Road , Northwood,Cowes,Iow.
Works description: Carry Out Remedial Reinstatement At The Following Sites: O/S The Horseshoe Inn, No 366, No 359a, No 388 &N No 394
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 06 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In Sandown Road At The Junction With Howard Road, Shanklin Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Carraigeway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Seaview: On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Cedar Lodge Cottage: Puckpool Hill-Seaview – 3737
Works description: Idr – Gully Cover Is Starting To Breakout And Requires Resting To Level, 2nd Of 2 Jobs At This Location Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Puckpool Hill, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Seaview: On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Past Cedar Lodge Cottage: Puckpool Hill-Seaview – 3738
Works description: Idr – Gully Cover Is Starting To Breakout And Requires Resting To Level 1 Of 2 Jobs At This Location. Tm – Two Way Temp Lights (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 06 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: O/S Ryde Tennis Club, O/S Brigstock Terrace, Lower St Thomas Car Park:
Works description: Trimming Back Of Hedging And Raising Of 5no. Trees
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
04 January — 06 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cip Westhill Lane – New
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 13 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 27a
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Smallbrook Stadium, Ashey Road , Ryde, Islel Of Wight.
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 13 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Eastern Cottage
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newcomen Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 Newcomen Road , Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
South Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S St Catherines Court
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 09 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7, Spring Hill, Ventnor, Po381pe
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 13 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Upper Yarborough Road, 136m, Ml 162259: St Davids Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 January — 17 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Upper Yarborough Road 120m South, Ml 161259: St Davids Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 6:59am
By Sally Perry
