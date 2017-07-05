Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (5th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Marks Corner Village Road
Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)
06 July — 14 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Installation of high friction surfacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Swanmore Road
Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Swanmore Road)
06 July — 19 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 July — 19 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Os 64 Fairlee Road
Works description: To Lift The Exiating M/H In The C/W To Survey The Chamber Out Of Hours Working 19:00 – 00:00, Under 3 Way Lights, Nil Excavation, Agreed With Island Roads.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 14 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde: Swanmore Road South Of Junction Ratcliffe Avenue Northbound Lane. : Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 20 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Victoria Street Substation
Works description: Excavation In The Footway To Allow Cable Jointing Of The High & Low Voltage Electricity Cables Outside Victoria Street Sub Station During Works To Replace The Plant Within The Substation. Occupy The Carriageway With Vehicles And Materials And A Hiab Lorry To Lift Out The Old Substation And Lift In The New One. Backfill & Rinstate The Footway Following Completion Of The Works.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Asda Site, St. Georges Way, Newport,Iow
Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 08 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake: Approching The Roundabout: Newport Road-Lake
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 08 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake: Opposite Meadowside: Newport Road-Lake
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 08 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Lake: Approching The Roundabout: Newport Road-Lake
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 08 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake: Approching Meadowside: Newport Road-Lake
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: On The Roundabout, At The Junction With Bridge Road (Ml 140212): Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 28 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 121
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 28 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 121
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 12 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 61 St James Street
Works description: Newport – 372174 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Ml320239 Opposite The Jnc To Elm Close : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: Manhole Cover Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Cross Over To Highfield Nursing Home : Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: Concrete Footway Repairs To Cross Over
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 89 On School Green Road
Works description: Freshwater – 415748 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Matalan,St.Georges Approach,Newport,Iow.
Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main For The Asda Site.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow
Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Little Folly, Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle O Wight.
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 10
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

College Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Surejust Ltd, College Close, Sandown ,Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection For New Unit
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 240216) : Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: R/O Royal Yacht Squadron On Esplanade, Cowes
Works description: Access Needed To Line Through Manhole In C/W To Manhole In F/W, This Will Need To Be Done At High Tide To See Water Ingess.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240279) : Fairmount Drive-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 44 Lake Green Road Junction With Lake Common Road Sandown
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones To Be Placed The Night Before.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install Manifold & Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240273) : School Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os Rosebank 66 Spencer Road Ryde
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

The Parade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os Public Toilets/Wastewater Pumping Station Car Park The Parade Cowes
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Out Of Hours Of 19:00 – 00:00 Cones Will Need To Be Placed The Night Before.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Trafalgar Drive, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Trafalgar Drive, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Change Meter Chamber In Footway
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Vectis Rd, East Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road
Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

