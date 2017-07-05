Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Marks Corner Village Road

Location: at Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Marks Corner Village Road)

06 July — 14 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Installation of high friction surfacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Swanmore Road

Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Swanmore Road)

06 July — 19 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C59 Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 July — 19 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os 64 Fairlee Road

Works description: To Lift The Exiating M/H In The C/W To Survey The Chamber Out Of Hours Working 19:00 – 00:00, Under 3 Way Lights, Nil Excavation, Agreed With Island Roads.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : From Junction With Noke Common 500m West Towards End Of Road, Ml 240376 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbou

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 14 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : From Farm Entrnace 414 To End Of Road, Ml 240372 : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching(Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 19 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde: Swanmore Road South Of Junction Ratcliffe Avenue Northbound Lane. : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 20 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Victoria Street Substation

Works description: Excavation In The Footway To Allow Cable Jointing Of The High & Low Voltage Electricity Cables Outside Victoria Street Sub Station During Works To Replace The Plant Within The Substation. Occupy The Carriageway With Vehicles And Materials And A Hiab Lorry To Lift Out The Old Substation And Lift In The New One. Backfill & Rinstate The Footway Following Completion Of The Works.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Asda Site, St. Georges Way, Newport,Iow

Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 08 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: Approching The Roundabout: Newport Road-Lake

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 08 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: Opposite Meadowside: Newport Road-Lake

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 08 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake: Approching The Roundabout: Newport Road-Lake

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 08 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: Approching Meadowside: Newport Road-Lake

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes: On The Roundabout, At The Junction With Bridge Road (Ml 140212): Arctic Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 28 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 121

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 28 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 121

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 12 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 61 St James Street

Works description: Newport – 372174 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Ml320239 Opposite The Jnc To Elm Close : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: Manhole Cover Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Cross Over To Highfield Nursing Home : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: Concrete Footway Repairs To Cross Over

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 89 On School Green Road

Works description: Freshwater – 415748 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 St Georges Approach, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Matalan,St.Georges Approach,Newport,Iow.

Works description: – Install Air Valves On Rising Main For The Asda Site.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rossiters, Main Road, Wellow, Iow

Works description: – Install Water Connection To New House

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 Barton Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Little Folly, Bluett Avenue, Seaview, Isle O Wight.

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 10

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

College Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Surejust Ltd, College Close, Sandown ,Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection For New Unit

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 240216) : Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: R/O Royal Yacht Squadron On Esplanade, Cowes

Works description: Access Needed To Line Through Manhole In C/W To Manhole In F/W, This Will Need To Be Done At High Tide To See Water Ingess.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road, Right Hand Side (Ml 240279) : Fairmount Drive-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 44 Lake Green Road Junction With Lake Common Road Sandown

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones To Be Placed The Night Before.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 48 Linden Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install Manifold & Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

School Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240273) : School Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os Rosebank 66 Spencer Road Ryde

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Parade, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os Public Toilets/Wastewater Pumping Station Car Park The Parade Cowes

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Out Of Hours Of 19:00 – 00:00 Cones Will Need To Be Placed The Night Before.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Trafalgar Drive, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Trafalgar Drive, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Change Meter Chamber In Footway

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Vectis Rd, East Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road

Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0