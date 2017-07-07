Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the West Wight Community Carnival Parade
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: West Wight Community Carnival
Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (West Wight Community Carnival)
08 July — 08 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Underwood Lane
Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Underwood Lane)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Afton Road
Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Afton Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Briddlesford Road
Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Briddlesford Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Forest Road
Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)
08 July — 15 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 July — 15 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Middleton
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Perowne Way
Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Perowne Way)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Calbourne Road
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bullen Road
Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Bullen Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)
08 July — 15 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 July — 15 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road
Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)
07 July — 11 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 11 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The restriction is required to enable a safe working area and allow the passage of vehicles whilst carriageway repairs are undertaken
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Clearway / no stopping
Name: St Mary’s Road
Location: at St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Mary’s Road)
07 July — 11 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Traffic signal maintenance works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Reversal of one-way
Name: High Street,Ryde
Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)
07 July — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Blackbridge Road
Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Blackbridge Road)
07 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
07 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 09 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: From Outside No.23 To Outside No.25: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 09 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: Opposite No.24: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 09 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown: Outside No.26: Broadway-Sandown
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : Mawneys : New Road-Wootton
Works description: Potholes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Ryde: On The Approach To The Entrance Of The Pier: Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Outside Property Called Mount House : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Outside A Property Called Cherry Tree: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Outside Property Called Chandon: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Outside Property Nuttwood: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Outside No.2 Cleaver House : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
08 July — 10 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Havenstreet: Opposite Property Woodlands: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet
Works description: Intallation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth : Westhill Lane, Yarmouth / B105b / Handrail/Parapets/Safety Fences : Westhill Lane—Westhill Lane, Yarmouth
Works description: –
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 92 Fishbourne Lane Ryde
Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones Will Be Placed The Night Before.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow , Iow.
Works description: – Reconnect Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Of 97 On Carter Avenue On Carter Avenue
Works description: Shanklin 391960 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chandler Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : R301, Whitepit Lane, Newport : White Pit Lane—Chandler Close-Newport
Works description: Trial Holes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Georges Way (Ml 230258) : Furrlongs-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240207) : Mayfield Drive-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 14 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 3 Meadow Way Sandown
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape Is In Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Work in progress
St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : O/S 64 : St Marys Road-Cowes – 17207
Works description: Ironworks. Parking Suspension
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 11 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 36 St. Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
07 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Verge Off Staplers Road, Close To Junction With Long Lane
Works description: Trial Hole To Expose Base And Holding Down Bolts Of Existing Telecommunications Mast And Provide A Detail Report.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
