Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for the West Wight Community Carnival Parade

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: West Wight Community Carnival

Location: at B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight (West Wight Community Carnival)

08 July — 08 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Underwood Lane

Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Underwood Lane)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Underwood Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Afton Road

Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Afton Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Briddlesford Road

Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Briddlesford Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C57 Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Forest Road

Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C22 Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)

08 July — 15 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 July — 15 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Middleton

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Perowne Way

Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Perowne Way)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Calbourne Road

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bullen Road

Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Bullen Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)

08 July — 15 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 July — 15 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Road

Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (New Road)

07 July — 11 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 11 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The restriction is required to enable a safe working area and allow the passage of vehicles whilst carriageway repairs are undertaken

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Clearway / no stopping

Name: St Mary’s Road

Location: at St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (St Mary’s Road)

07 July — 11 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Traffic signal maintenance works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Reversal of one-way

Name: High Street,Ryde

Location: at A3054/B3330 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (High Street,Ryde)

07 July — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Blackbridge Road

Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Blackbridge Road)

07 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

07 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 09 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: From Outside No.23 To Outside No.25: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 09 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: Opposite No.24: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 09 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown: Outside No.26: Broadway-Sandown

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : Mawneys : New Road-Wootton

Works description: Potholes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: Ryde: On The Approach To The Entrance Of The Pier: Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Outside Property Called Mount House : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Outside A Property Called Cherry Tree: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Outside Property Called Chandon: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Outside Property Nuttwood: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Outside No.2 Cleaver House : Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

08 July — 10 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Havenstreet: Opposite Property Woodlands: Havenstreet Main Road-Havenstreet

Works description: Intallation Of High Friction Surfacing Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth : Westhill Lane, Yarmouth / B105b / Handrail/Parapets/Safety Fences : Westhill Lane—Westhill Lane, Yarmouth

Works description: –

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 92 Fishbourne Lane Ryde

Works description: To Lift The Existing M/H Cover In The H/W To Survey The Chamber, Nil Excavation, Under Give And Take T/M Off Peak Hours Of 09:30 – 15:30, Cones Will Be Placed The Night Before.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Downs View, Main Road, Wellow , Iow.

Works description: – Reconnect Water Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Of 97 On Carter Avenue On Carter Avenue

Works description: Shanklin 391960 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chandler Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : R301, Whitepit Lane, Newport : White Pit Lane—Chandler Close-Newport

Works description: Trial Holes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With St Georges Way (Ml 230258) : Furrlongs-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Staplers Road (Ml 240207) : Mayfield Drive-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 14 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 3 Meadow Way Sandown

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape Is In Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Work in progress

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : O/S 64 : St Marys Road-Cowes – 17207

Works description: Ironworks. Parking Suspension

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 11 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 36 St. Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Renew Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

07 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Verge Off Staplers Road, Close To Junction With Long Lane

Works description: Trial Hole To Expose Base And Holding Down Bolts Of Existing Telecommunications Mast And Provide A Detail Report.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start