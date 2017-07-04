Join in the Life of Brian ‘Beardfest’ charity event

“What have the Romans ever done for us?”

Well, they’re only hosting Stacey Kettner’s Life of Brian ‘Beardfest’ event on 14th July.

In order to meet her fundraising target for the British Heart Foundation and to raise money for the wonderful Brading Roman Villa itself, Stacey has collaborated with David Coultas from The Extraordinary Travelling Film Show and Brading Roman Villa to host an outdoor screening of the classic Monty Python film, Life of Brian.

Ladies, grab your beards

What sets this event apart is that Stacey wants the ladies to come wearing beards!

She wants everyone to enter into the ‘Python’ spirit by dressing up as Romans, Apostles, Brian’s Mom, cured lepers, Brian himself, members of the Judean People’s Front, members of the People’s Front of Judea, you get the picture – come along and have a brilliant night out with comedy buffs.

It’ll be great. Oh, and there may even be some spare beards for sale.

Book now

Buy your tickets online and if you can’t attend but want to show your support, pop over to Stacey Kettner’s Just Giving page for the British Heart Foundation.