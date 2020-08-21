Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures: 21st August 2020

There have been no new cases of Coronavirus reported on the Isle of Wight in the last week.

The current cumulative number of lab-confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight remains at 428 – with only five new cases this month (August 2020).

In the last week the number of confirmed cases in Portsmouth has risen from 521 to 529 and in Southampton from 979 to 990.

One reported death

One new death was reported this week, which was registered in the week ending 7th August at an Isle of Wight care home (stats are around two weeks behind).

This brought the total number of deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate to 87.

The breakdown

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Test and Trace App

The new Test and Trace App has now been running on the Isle of Wight for just over a week with the MD of the App reporting that thousands of Islanders had downloaded it.

Source: Government Website, NHS England and ONS

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0