Long service awards for life-saving community champions

Freshwater Lifeboat are proud to announce the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) have recognised the long service and dedication by a number of their crew recently.

Tim Griffin, the Island’s RLSS representative visited Freshwater to present the awards.

The awards go to:

Rod Adams, Principle Fundraiser (eight years)

Alan Sheward, Honourable secretary (five years)

Richard Barton-Wood, D-Class Helm (four years)

A spokesperson for Freshwater Independent Lifeboat said,

“We are immensely proud of all our crew and volunteers who work so hard to keep the service running, and who put their own lives at risk to save those in need.”

Image: (L-R) Richard Barton-Wood and Rod Adams (Alan Sheward was unable to attend the presentation)

