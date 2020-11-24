Make your own Green Garlands with this Ryde Arts video from Tanya Goodwin and Holly Jolliffe

This time last year, we were getting excited about taking part in the upcoming Green Garlands workshop. It turned out to be a huge success with over 200 people attending over the course of the day.

Alas this year, due to Coronavirus the workshop can’t go ahead. However, do not fear, Tanya Goodwin and Holly Jolliffe have put together this easy to follow tutorial to help you get creative for the coming festive season.

Watch the video below to learn how to make stunning Green Garland for Christmas. Tanya suggests that you can even make extra garlands for friends, family or as a random act of kindness.

Gather your materials

Tanya adds that making a green garland brings the perfect excuse for an autumn walk to collect some twigs, ivy and foliage.

You’ll then need a wreath ring, you can make one from an old wire hanger if you are careful, some secateurs or scissors, sting (gardeners wire could also be useful) and raffia for hanging.

Hursts is a great place to get these small bits.

