Monkton Street roadworks to begin on Monday

Monkton Street in Ryde is to be upgraded by Island Roads shortly.



The project to resurface what is a busy route through Ryde will be undertaken in three phases to reduce disruption to road users and residents.



Work starts Monday

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday 30 September and last for nine days. The work hours will be between 6.30am and 6pm.

During work the section being resurfaced will be closed to traffic but pedestrian access will be maintained at all times as long as it is safe to do so.

The three work sections will be from the St John’s Road junction to Park Road, the Park Road junction to Melville Street and from Melville Street to the Strand.



Residents and businesses informed

Businesses and residents will also receive letters explaining the scheme and how it will affect them including information on alternative parking while work is underway. The Tower House GP practice has also been informed and visitors are reminded that the building can be accessed via West Hill Road.



Gourlay: Hope short-term inconvenience offset by improvements

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said:

“By phasing these works we hope to reduce disruption in what is a very busy residential road.



“However it is impossible to undertake work of this nature in a location like this without causing some inconvenience and we thank residents and businesses in advance for their understanding.



“Those who use Monkton Street will know it is in need of an upgrade so we hope any short-term inconvenience will be offset by having this road improved.”

The resurfacing work follows a scheme to improve highway drainage in Monkton Street carried out by Island Roads earlier this year.



he scheme is part of the Island’s Highway Improvement Programme which is finance in the main through a grant of £477 million awarded by the Department of Transport.

