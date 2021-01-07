More deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at the hospital

Since Monday 28th December there have been nine deaths of hospital patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) or where Covid-19 was mentioned on their death certificate.

The data from NHS England is for hospital deaths only, with a weekly update on the deaths in the community due next Tuesday.

Hospital under pressure

Isle of Wight NHS Trust CEO, Maggie Oldham, explained earlier this week that 40 staff members were showing Covid symptoms and that as of Monday 4th January, they were treating 51 patients for Covid in the hospital.

St Mary’s is able to ramp up their ICU provision quickly, but Ms Oldham reminded residents to limit any contact they have with others to help stop the spread of the new more-transmissible Covid-19.

Find out more

You can find out more about stats of cases, deaths and hospital admissions on the Government’s Covid Dashboard, but remember that for some information there is a lag of a few days.

Our thoughts are with all the families of those who have passed, as well as with all the NHS and care staff who are working hard to help save lives.

Source: NHS England

Image: annie spratt under CC BY 2.0