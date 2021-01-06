Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 52 there were two new deaths where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 52 covers deaths that occurred up to 25th December 2020, but were registered up to 2nd January. That takes the cumulative total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 106.

However, since week 52 there have been five more Covid-19 deaths recorded at the hospital, taking the cumulative total to 111 – these will be officially reported for week 53 (due out next week).

Died within 28 days of positive test

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 94.

Hospital admissions

Latest figures from NHS England show that on 30th December St Mary’s Hospital in Newport had 23 confirmed Covid-19 patients.

However, on Tuesday morning Maggie Oldham (CEO IW NHS Trust) said the number of patients being treated for Covid-19 is 51, with a further nine suspected cases and 40 staff showing symptoms.

On 25th December, 5 mechanical ventilation beds were being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19, but this dropped to 1 by the 30th December 2020.

Positive tests

In the last week (30th Dec – 5th Jan 2021) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 1,266 – a rate per 100,000 population of 897.87.

A month ago (just as we came out of lockdown) the rolling seven-day figure was 31 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 21.99.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 2,783 a rate per 100,000 population of 1,973.76.

The age breakdown data has not been updated yet this week – we’ll add once it has been.

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since the end of October 2020.

Source: NHS England, Covid dashboard, Office for National Statistics