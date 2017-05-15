Councillor calls for academy sponsor to be removed from the Isle of Wight

Leader of the Island Independents, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith, has put forward a motion for Wednesday’s Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Full Council.

The motion follows an announcement from Sandown Bay Academy sponsor, AET, that they will consult on merging the school with Ryde Academy (also sponsored by AET).

The motion reads,

This Council is appalled at the recent behaviour of the AET Academy Chain in relation to Sandown Academy School. The School is a valuable and important part of the education system on the Isle of Wight and secondary education provision needs to be retained, preserved and promoted in the Bay Area. In light of the behaviour of AET and the concerns this gives rise to this Council resolves to take such steps as it can to; Approach the relevant Government Office to demand that AET be removed from the role of managing any school on the Isle of Wight. To take steps to either establish or promote and encourage the establishment of an accountable body to take on the management and running of a school on the Sandown Bay site.

The meeting follows the 6pm Annual General Meeting, which OnTheWight will also be reporting live from.

