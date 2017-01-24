MPs and Peers must consent to triggering Article 50, rules Supreme Court

One of the MEPs for the South East, Catherine Bearder, says the people must be given control over the destination of the country and have the very final say on any deal negotiated with the European Union.

Gavel and paperwork

This latest news shared with us by the office of Catherine Bearder, one of our MEPs for the South East of England. Ed

Today the Supreme Court overwhelmingly ruled that Theresa May must win a vote in Parliament before beginning the process of leaving the European Union.

This damaging loss by the Government, in which eight of eleven judges ruled against them, means that Theresa May needs to secure the consent of MPs and peers before triggering Article 50 of the Treaty of the European Union.

Catherine Bearder, MEP for the South East of England, commented,

“This ruling has put a stop to Theresa May’s attempts to deliver Brexit through the back door.

“Now MPs have the opportunity to follow their conscience and stand up against this Government’s destructive hard Brexit.

“However, democracy must not only be the preserve of politicians. The people must be given control over the destination of this country and have the very final say on any deal negotiated with the European Union.”

Image: bethcortez-neavel under CC BY 2.0

  1. electrickery


    24.Jan.2017 11:18am

    If MPs are going to start following their consciences then we are in for a very different world all of a sudden. If there were to be such a vote, it’d be a three-line whip on the Tories and a whimper from the Labs, none of them daring to contravene the outcome of the great Referendum despite their all being fully aware that a significant part of the “leave” vote had nothing to do with the EU.
    Hard or soft, Cameron has assured the demise of Europe and of our place within it.

  2. Colin


    24.Jan.2017 11:43am

    MP’s have a conscience? You sure?

