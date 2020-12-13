National recognition for Vectis Radio in the 2020 Community Radio Awards

Vectis Radio has picked up four awards in the 2020 Community Radio Awards.

Martin Steers, the awards chair of the ceremony that was held online last night (Saturday), said,

“This year has not been what we expected, but community radio has really stepped up to the plate and served its communities more than ever. “The work we’ve seen this year is phenomenal, and we’re delighted to be able to help recognise this. We’re already planning next year’s awards, and hope to gather again in person once more!”

Four awards

The Vectis Radio 4Ps Training School picked up a clutch of awards, Silver in the Community Development Project of the Year category, and a Bronze in the Innovation Award category.

In addition the station’s Training School won another Silver award in the Community Show of the Year category for the ‘The Vectis Radio 4Ps Training School Documentary.’

Finally the station picked up a further silver in the Volunteer of the Year category for Kelvin Currie.

Mac: Really chuffed to get national recognition

Station Manager, Ian Mac, said,

“We are really chuffed to get national recognition in this way. The team here at Vectis Radio has worked tirelessly throughout this difficult year and it is great to get some good news. The innovative 4Ps Training School has been adapted to meet the current conditions and recognising that the youngsters involved have still made great strides forward is even more pleasing.”

He added,

“Given the high standard and quantity of the competition this year, getting four awards shows that Vectis Radio punches well above its weight for such a small station.”

Currie: Honoured to be part of such a great team

Fellow director, Kelvin Currie, said,

“I am really pleased and surprised to get an award for doing something that I find so enjoyable. “When I look back on what we have achieved at Vectis Radio over the past 12 months, given the difficulties we have faced, I am honoured to have received this award and similarly honoured to be part of such a great team.”

Brading: Incredible development of young people

Cllr Paul Brading, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills said,

“I am absolutely delighted that the 4Ps programme has won three awards at these prestigious awards. Having witnessed the incredible development of young people that have been through the programme, Ian and his team fully deserve to be recognised in this way. “Just to be nominated at all is a fantastic, but to win three accolades is amazing and Kelvin picking up a silver for volunteer of the year is the icing on the cake.”

News shared by Kelvin on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Image: Brett Garwood under CC BY 2.0