NHS workers sent ‘vile and offensive’ messages and abused online by IW ‘Covid deniers’

Hard-working Isle of Wight NHS staff are being sent “vile and offensive private messages” if they disagree with an Islander who doesn’t believe Covid is real

Health worker in PPE sitting against wall lookmng exhasted and demoralised

An Islander who doesn’t believe that Covid is real has been openly mocking and abusing NHS workers online, and taken to “sending vile and offensive private messages to anybody who disagrees with him”, claims an NHS worker.

News OnTheWight’s source says many of NHS colleagues have been subject to this abuse, which has been reported to the Police.

The source, who News OnTheWight assured anonymity to,
says,

“In this time when we a need to be informed, this person is encouraging others not to follow the rules and spreading false, and potentially damaging information, on Facebook posts.”

It’s thought that the ‘Covid denier’ is posting on social media under several different names, some of which have been reported to the platforms.

The “comments undermine everything we are doing”
The NHS worker told News OnTheWight,

“We find the comments very demoralising when we are working so hard to try to save people from this devastating virus, putting ourselves at risk and working so hard in very stressful conditions, often short of staff because our colleagues are off sick.

“The comments undermine everything we are doing especially when they repeatedly say things like ‘the hospital is empty’ and ‘it just a little flu’.

“I have been called a liar, and complicit in the global fraud. I have also been told ‘no one will be clapping for you on Thursday’ with expletives added in.”

They finished by saying,

“We just want people to follow the rules and have the vaccine so we can all get back to normal and see, and hug our families.”

Monday, 8th February, 2021 6:42pm

By

1 Comment on "NHS workers sent ‘vile and offensive’ messages and abused online by IW ‘Covid deniers’"

chrisinthemorning
Could I just say that just because people say that they live here doesn’t mean that they do. It could be that a small number of nut jobs are posting these offensive, hurtful and dangerous comments on social media all around the country. Well, I hope it’s a small number anyway. I want to express my sympathy to the victims and also my gratitude for everything everyone… Read more »
Vote Up230Vote Down
8, February 2021 6:56 pm
