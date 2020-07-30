Cowes Floating Bridge continues to be out of service

The saga of the Cowes Floating Bridge continues after the Isle of Wight council advise there are further delays to its return.

The Bridge was originally supposed to be out of service for ten days (14th-24th July) for what the council said was “essential maintenance work”.

The ten days came and went and the return to service was delayed for another four days, due to be returning to service on Tuesday (28th).

Now the council say the Bridge won’t be back in service until at least next Tuesday (5th August) – having then been out of service for over three weeks.

Foot passengers

The launch service for foot passengers will continue to operate from 0500-2300 (0630-2300 Sundays).

Diversion for vehicles

The usual traffic that uses the Bridge to cross the River Medina has been diverted via Newport and through the St Mary’s junction roadworks.

