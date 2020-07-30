Cowes Floating Bridge continues to be out of service

If the Bridge comes back into service on the date the Isle of Wight council says, it would have been out of service for over three weeks

Read and contribute to the 4 readers' comments ↓

Floating bridge crew from behind

The saga of the Cowes Floating Bridge continues after the Isle of Wight council advise there are further delays to its return.

The Bridge was originally supposed to be out of service for ten days (14th-24th July) for what the council said was “essential maintenance work”.

The ten days came and went and the return to service was delayed for another four days, due to be returning to service on Tuesday (28th).

Now the council say the Bridge won’t be back in service until at least next Tuesday (5th August) – having then been out of service for over three weeks.

Foot passengers
The launch service for foot passengers will continue to operate from 0500-2300 (0630-2300 Sundays).

Diversion for vehicles
The usual traffic that uses the Bridge to cross the River Medina has been diverted via Newport and through the St Mary’s junction roadworks.

Image: © BBC

Thursday, 30th July, 2020 2:56pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nPH

Filed under: Featured

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

4 Comments on "Cowes Floating Bridge continues to be out of service"

newest oldest most voted
wighton
Such a farce. The prow hydraulics amongst many other things have broken down many, many times. A few Isle of Wight Council officers want to save face so we get stuck with a floating bridge that doesn’t work well, hurts local businesses, and costs us so much money over its lifetime that we could have built a few more floating bridges for the extra taxpayer money we’re… Read more »
Vote Up220Vote Down
30, July 2020 4:18 pm
confidential
When will there be an independent enquiry into the mismanagement by the IW Council regarding the procurement of this Floating Bridge? Perhaps by Solent LEP? When will the IW Council take legal action against the Naval Architects and the Shipbuilders who designed and built this disastrous Floating Bridge? When will we CouncilTaxpayers be told the total costs to date including design and purchase of FB6, hire of… Read more »
Vote Up210Vote Down
30, July 2020 4:37 pm
tony

Are we now at a point to call time of this floating farce, or are we forever going to throw IW Council Taxpayers money into this bottomless pit?

Vote Up190Vote Down
30, July 2020 4:28 pm
Benny C

Bob Seeley. I know you read this. Where are you? This needs your intervention.

Vote Up12-1Vote Down
30, July 2020 7:16 pm

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...