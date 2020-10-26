Open call for artists: Be part of the 2021 OFF THE RAILS exhibition

Calling all Artists, Trainspotters and Steam Railway enthusiasts!

This is an Open Call for Artists to submit work as part of Quay Arts’ OFF THE RAILS exhibition which starts in January 2021 and marks the 50th Anniversary of Isle of Wight Steam Railway moving from Newport to its current location in Havenstreet.

50th anniversary at Havenstreet

For OFF THE RAILS, Quay Arts are teaming up with IW Steam Railway to celebrate their 50th anniversary moving from Newport to Havenstreet, by showing artefacts, signs and memorabilia from their collection as well as related objects and artworks from IW Heritage Service Collection.

Quay Arts are also looking for contemporary artwork from artists, responding to ideas around notions of preservation, displacement and memory, and some wider themes on travel, engineering and movement.

Works can be in any medium, ie. film, audio, photography, painting, mixed media, print, sculptural 2d or 3d works, written or installation form.

Win win win

One artist will be selected from the exhibition to hold a future solo exhibition in Quay Arts’ Clayden Gallery within 12 months of the finish date of OFF THE RAILS, gaining one-to-one support from the Arts Team in developing their exhibition. In addition, IW Steam Railway are also offering a year’s free Membership to the IW Steam Railway.

Find out more

The deadline is 22nd November – for more information about how the apply visit the Quay Arts Website.

Image: © Phil Marsh ‘Modern2020-09-09 483009 at Ryde Depot’