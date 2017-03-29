Overnight closures for major Ryde road

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Easthill Road will be resurfaced between the Strand and Appley Road in a scheme scheduled to begin on 3 April and last six nights.

The work will be undertaken overnight Monday-Friday during the hours of 7.30pm and 6am in order to minimise inconvenience to road users.

The resurfacing follows a period of preparatory work which has involved extensive laying of new kerbstones.

During work there will be a road closure and a signed diversion in place but pedestrian access will be maintained. Residents should already have received letters explaining how the work will affect them.

Project manager, Derek Benfield, said,

“This is a busy road serving the seafront area of the town so we are working overnight to reduce disruption. “As with all our schemes we would like to thank residents and road users in advance for their co-operation.”

Island Roads will shortly be announcing details of a scheme to resurface further sections of Ryde Esplanade.

Location map

View the location of this story.