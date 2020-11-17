Part of iconic Freshwater Bay sea stack collapses during storm

A chunk of the iconic Mermaid Rock in Freshwater Bay disappeared at the weekend, during the stormy weather.

Paul Mocroft from the boutique bed and breakfast in Freshwater Bay, The Bay, shared these photos of the rock after the storm.

Paul told News OnTheWight,

“It’s not as impactful as when the Arch Rock came down, but the difference to the vista in the bay is instant.”

The sea stack now resembles a sea creature emerging out of the water ready to take a bite from the cliff edge.

As you can see from the ‘before’ photo below – shared with kind permission of n80426 – quite a chunk has disappeared.