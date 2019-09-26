Place your bids for stunning wood carvings and help environmental charity, Gift to Nature

Local wood sculptor, Paul Sivell, has donated a very special piece of work to local environmental charity Gift to Nature, to be auctioned as part of their fundraising efforts and carved specially to grace the woodland setting of the Brading Faerie Festival and WoodFair, earlier in September.

Paul always had it in mind to give the work to the charity to help them raise more funds for the work they carry out, looking after 29 outdoor sites Islandwide, from large spaces like Brading Down itself to smaller spaces like Pig Leg Lane in Ryde that are so vital to local communities.

Fundraiser Vanessa Langley explains,

“Many of our sites feature Paul’s work. His work is now iconic on the Island and we could not be more delighted with this gift to support the countryside spaces we manage. “Such a unique sculpture is a very special thing to own and we are sure it will generate a lot of interest.”

In keeping with the magical woodland theme, the piece is a unicorn head and stands approximately 75cm high, sure to create a very striking focal point in any garden setting.

Get in touch with your bid

Gift to Nature are asking people to contact them via email or social media with bids and the winner will be announced on Friday 11th October.

Alongside the Unicorn, two owl sculptures, created at this year’s County Show, will also be available and monies raised for the owls will benefit the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society.

© Tina Goode

See the carvings in person

All three works can be viewed at the Gift to Nature shop, 12 Holyrood Street Newport, open Tuesday – Saturday, and photos and more details can be found at the Gift to Nature Website.

Alternatively call 01093 296 244 for more details.

News shared by Vanessa on behalf of Gift to Nature. Ed