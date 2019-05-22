Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

Plant Positive calls for Himalayan Balsam-pulling volunteers

It’s an easy job, lots of fun and a great excuse to work outside in some of our loveliest river-side spots! Find out more about volunteering with the Plant Positive project.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Volunteers picking up Himalayan Balsam

Carol shares details of this latest appeal for volunteers. Ed

The Award Winning Plant Positive project are once again back out in the East part of the Island and are inviting new people to join their band of volunteers who tackle Himalayan Balsam – one of the most invasive non-native plant species on the Island’s rivers.

Bringing infestation under control
Since 2013 volunteers have made great progress on bringing the infestation under control on much of the lower Eastern Yar, and Wroxall Stream and here native herby vegetation has started to return.

However, there team tackle new areas each year, as well as visiting previous sites to eliminate any plants that have returned.

Damage caused by Himalayan Balsam
As well as out-pollinating and out-shading our native flora and threatening the extraordinary biodiversity of our river habitats it dies back in winter, leaving our riverbanks bare and vulnerable to erosion and increased flooding. 

It is thought that this loss of plant diversity and bank erosion is also contributing significantly to the decline of one of the UK’s rarest mammals, the water vole.  

Flux: It’s an easy job and lots of fun
Carol Flux, the Project Manager explains,

“We would love new volunteers to join the balsam team. Pulling Himalayan balsam out at the root before it has a chance to seed is an effective method of control, and we also have some volunteers using scythes.   

“It’s an easy job, lots of fun and a great excuse to work outside in some of our loveliest river-side spots!  It’s great for individuals to come ‘on the pull’ with us, or we are happy to take out groups.”

Find out more
If you would like to give a hand Himalayan Balsam-pulling this summer, please contact Carol Flux on 01983 201563 or carol.flux@naturalenterprise.co.uk

No experience necessary as training will be given on the day.  Find out more via the Website.

Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019 2:46pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mSO

Filed under: Environment, Featured, Island-wide, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*