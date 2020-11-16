Plea from Amazon World to help ‘Save Our Zoo’ – hugely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic

Since opening in 1993, Amazon World has been home to over 100 species, from Sloths to Dart Frogs, Armadillos to Macaws. It holds the largest collection of exotic animals on the Isle of Wight and is home to an amazing array of animals.

However, like many other businesses across the country, the zoo has been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic.

Due to the second lockdown, they have once again had to close their doors to the public and in addition to the 117 days earlier in the year when they were forced to close, this has depleted all savings.

Your support needed

Since reopening in July Amazon World has not been able to make enough money to be able to make it through to March 2021 and are now calling on animal lovers and supporters for help.

They have over 1,000 animals to care for and say the prospect of having to start rehoming them if they run out of money will be devastating for them.

How you can help

Although they are still hopeful for Government support, in the meantime Amazon World are asking people to support them by either:

Donating to their new Crowdfunder page

Buy something from their Amazon wish list

Adopt one of their animals

Donate fresh vegetables to help them feed the animals

Image: © Amazon World