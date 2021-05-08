Here are the turnout figures for 2021 Isle of Wight Council election broken down

Looking at the turnout figures in the Isle of Wight council election turns up a few interesting items

The 2021 election turnout figures for Isle of Wight council elections are often lower than those for Westminster.

2021 has generally proven no different. Below are the figures for each of the Island’s 39 wards, thanks to IW council who provided the information supplied.

There are a few of the wards worth picking out:

Highest
Chale, Niton and Shorwell for the size of its turnout. At 51.24 per cent it’s the highest turnout of the election. Notable, but all the more interesting as this is one of the seats that had the fewest number of people competing for the seat – two. Intrigue is added by it being the ward where the previous-Leader of the council, Dave Stewart, lost his seat.

At the other end of the spectrum was Ryde South East, which only got a turnout of 22.23 per cent. It also the ward with the smallest electorate, 1,750.

Largest ward
The largest ward by electorate is Bembridge at 3,216.

We’re sure you can find more interesting details by looking at the info below and re-sorting it in various ways.

Table info
To reduce the width of the table we’ve abbreviated Electorate (the number of people registered in a ward to vote), to ‘Elect.’ The next column ‘Issued’ is short for Ballot papers issued, the number of people who turned up at the polling station to vote.

WardElect.IssuedTurnout
Bembridge3216139143.25%
Binstead and Fishbourne2909128844.28%
Brading and St Helens2784112140.27%
Brighstone, Calbourne, Shalfleet2602126948.77%
Carisbrooke and Gunville273195635.01%
Central Rural2902108337.32%
Chale, Niton and Shorwell2986153051.24%
Cowes Medina309497231.42%
Cowes North2826115840.98%
Cowes South and Northwood2878114839.89%
Cowes West and Gurnard2911142949.09%
East Cowes3198134341.99%
Fairlee and Whippingham2940104435.51%
Freshwater North and Yarmouth2655110041.43%
Freshwater South3115121338.94%
Haylands and Swanmore273890733.13%
Lake North287891731.86%
Lake South2896107437.09%
Mountjoy and Shide275782830.03%
Nettlestone and Seaview2439115047.15%
Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey2891118741.06%
Newport Central268570626.29%
Newport West285987530.61%
Osborne314792029.23%
Pan and Barton283267423.80%
Parkhurst and Hunnyhill274875927.62%
Ryde, Appley and Elmfield3069106734.77%
Ryde Monktonmead301290930.18%
Ryde North West3141109734.93%
Ryde South East175038922.23%
Ryde West268394135.07%
Sandown North270794835.02%
Sandown South283184629.88%
Shanklin Central2887101034.98%
Shanklin South3014108435.97%
Totland and Colwell3140136843.57%
Ventnor and St Lawrence3078123139.99%
Wootton Bridge2859113639.73%
Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch3097128341.43%

Image: © Louise Hill LDR

henry

Chale, Niton and Shorwell had the biggest turn out 51.24%,

Clearly islanders made the effort to vote to oust Dave Stewart.

8, May 2021 9:20 pm
VentnorLad
Living as I do in that part of the new seat of Ventnor & St Lawrence that was previously ignored by the dreadful Graham Perks, I’m used to not having a voice at the IOW Council. With Gary Peace being elected by just 382 of the 3078 electorate, I’m not optimistic that he’ll remember the seven-eighths of those in the area who didn’t vote for him. I’m… Read more »
8, May 2021 9:42 pm
