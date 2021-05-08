Here are the turnout figures for 2021 Isle of Wight Council election broken down

The 2021 election turnout figures for Isle of Wight council elections are often lower than those for Westminster.

2021 has generally proven no different. Below are the figures for each of the Island’s 39 wards, thanks to IW council who provided the information supplied.

There are a few of the wards worth picking out:

Highest

Chale, Niton and Shorwell for the size of its turnout. At 51.24 per cent it’s the highest turnout of the election. Notable, but all the more interesting as this is one of the seats that had the fewest number of people competing for the seat – two. Intrigue is added by it being the ward where the previous-Leader of the council, Dave Stewart, lost his seat.

At the other end of the spectrum was Ryde South East, which only got a turnout of 22.23 per cent. It also the ward with the smallest electorate, 1,750.

Largest ward

The largest ward by electorate is Bembridge at 3,216.

We’re sure you can find more interesting details by looking at the info below and re-sorting it in various ways.

Table info

To reduce the width of the table we’ve abbreviated Electorate (the number of people registered in a ward to vote), to ‘Elect.’ The next column ‘Issued’ is short for Ballot papers issued, the number of people who turned up at the polling station to vote.

Ward Elect. Issued Turnout Bembridge 3216 1391 43.25% Binstead and Fishbourne 2909 1288 44.28% Brading and St Helens 2784 1121 40.27% Brighstone, Calbourne, Shalfleet 2602 1269 48.77% Carisbrooke and Gunville 2731 956 35.01% Central Rural 2902 1083 37.32% Chale, Niton and Shorwell 2986 1530 51.24% Cowes Medina 3094 972 31.42% Cowes North 2826 1158 40.98% Cowes South and Northwood 2878 1148 39.89% Cowes West and Gurnard 2911 1429 49.09% East Cowes 3198 1343 41.99% Fairlee and Whippingham 2940 1044 35.51% Freshwater North and Yarmouth 2655 1100 41.43% Freshwater South 3115 1213 38.94% Haylands and Swanmore 2738 907 33.13% Lake North 2878 917 31.86% Lake South 2896 1074 37.09% Mountjoy and Shide 2757 828 30.03% Nettlestone and Seaview 2439 1150 47.15% Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey 2891 1187 41.06% Newport Central 2685 706 26.29% Newport West 2859 875 30.61% Osborne 3147 920 29.23% Pan and Barton 2832 674 23.80% Parkhurst and Hunnyhill 2748 759 27.62% Ryde, Appley and Elmfield 3069 1067 34.77% Ryde Monktonmead 3012 909 30.18% Ryde North West 3141 1097 34.93% Ryde South East 1750 389 22.23% Ryde West 2683 941 35.07% Sandown North 2707 948 35.02% Sandown South 2831 846 29.88% Shanklin Central 2887 1010 34.98% Shanklin South 3014 1084 35.97% Totland and Colwell 3140 1368 43.57% Ventnor and St Lawrence 3078 1231 39.99% Wootton Bridge 2859 1136 39.73% Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch 3097 1283 41.43%

