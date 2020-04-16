Primary school allocations – 99 per cent of parents gain a school of their choice

The allocation of Isle of Wight primary school places has been announced today (Thursday), with 99 per cent of Island parents gaining a school of their choice.

Number of applications — 1,136

Percentage of applications achieving first choice — 96 per cent

Percentage achieving second choice — 3 per cent

Percentage achieving third choice — 0.3 per cent

There are no children without a school place

Brading: Wish all our youngsters the very best

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted 99 per cent of parents gained a school of their choice. “We wish all our youngsters starting primary school in September all the very best.”

School places for key workers

Most schools on the Island are currently open to provide a service for key workers and vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, parents wanting to contact the school where their child has secured a place should first visit the Website where more information is being provided.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: laffy4k under CC BY 2.0