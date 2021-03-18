Primed and Precise: First major release with Warned You by Lee-Lee Reid and Instrawmental

Today (18th March) sees the launch of the first major release on Isle of Wight-based record label, Primed and Precise.

A collaboration between local artist Lee-Lee Reid and Andy Jones, aka Instrawmental, brings the Nu Soul / RnB track, Warned You (watch the video below).

From today you’ll also be able to purchase exclusively on Bandcamp, a Drum ‘n’ Bass remix of the track.

Reid: I give 100 per cent and expect the same back

Lee-Lee Reid said,

“I wrote ‘Warned You!’ to say I’m not the type of woman who settles for anything other than total respect. Equal! “I give 100 per cent and expect the same back… Because together we’re stronger.”

Andy shares some background below to both his and Lee-Lee’s rich career history in the world of music.

Instrawmental

A new appreciation of underground music from the mid 90s has led to a surge in sales of back catalogues of two labels; Prime Directive and Precise Daily Rhythm. Off the back of this sell-out success, Seven Hills Recordings retrospectively re-released these classic tracks on vinyl, which sold out within a month and across digital platforms, resulting in profitable record sales in 2020.

One of the creators behind the labels and the music is Andy Jones, aka Instrawmental.

Never stopped making music of his own

Based on the Isle of Wight Andy never stopped making music of his own as well as collaborating with other artists. He is well-known for managing music and film projects for the youth service, as well as teaching music production all over the Island.

Well-known Island musicians and DJs have been taught by Andy including Jordan Peak, Joe Publik, Simon Perry, Kaftan and Cooly Haste to name but a few.

Andy also recently produced Country singer Luke ‘Guy Reed’s album “Strait Home”, from which the track ‘Flying High’ is featured in Mel Gibson’s film ‘Fatman’.

Lee-Lee Reid

Lee-Lee’s music is a fusion of soul, blues and jazz with an eclectic mix of instrumentals. Coming from a family of performers and entertainers, music is her true calling.

She started out on the garage scene, mc’ing across the UK, defining and developing her own style by putting deep and meaningful lyrics to upbeat melodies.

After returning to the Isle of Wight in 2010, she worked with the band House of Weller as their lead singer, performing Paul Weller and Amy Winehouse covers as well as original tracks.

© Mark Wilkinson

As an artist in her own right, her distinctively soulful vocals have been featured on a number of single releases, played across all the major radio stations, including Kill My High – Born in a Barn and Therapy – by Kingz of Vocals.

She has performed at festivals up and down the country, and for a while, Lee-Lee fronted the band Solor Wolf, touring the country as a support act for Dreadzone.

Different guises

Over the years Andy has been known under a few different guises; as DJ Ilat on the club scene, DJ Randy Bones on the festival circuit, as part of Cooly Haste touring the UK, and from his 90s era as Makers of Movement and Freaks of Science.

Andy is a seasoned Artist and Producer with a range of styles including House and Tech to Nu Soul-RnB, Hip Hop, Blues, Broken Beat and Reggae.

Check out the track

The music video for the track was filmed and produced by Mark Wilkinson.

Head over to Primed and Precise’s Bandcamp page to download the track today.

Find out more about Primed and Precise Records by visiting their Website.