PTEC project that council invested £1m in now on hold

At last month’s Isle of Wight council scrutiny committee, Cllr Michael Lilley raised a number of questions in relation to the Perpetuus Tidal Energy Centre (PTEC).

Following a £1,000,000 investment by the former Conservative-led Isle of Wight council, the tidal array demonstration site and development centre was due to be built in 2015/2016.

The scheme received approvals in 2016, but answers to Cllr Lilley’s questions now reveal the project is now on hold.

Below are the questions asked and answers received from officers at Isle of Wight council.

Grant bid “unlikely to succeed “

1. Did PTEC ( or any partner organisation) submit a bid for a contract for difference grant in the government’s second allocation round which closed for applications on 21st April? If not, why not?

It is suggested this query be directed to the company. The council was not involved with any bid from PTEC. We are aware however that the company did not submit an application, as the government had not ring fenced monies for wave and tidal, so as a consequence it has been realised by the tidal industry as a whole that any application would be unlikely to succeed as they could not compete with any offshore wind bid, with offshore wind being likely to oversubscribe the monies available.

On hold

2. What are the latest estimated dates for:

a) Commencement of onshore and off shore construction.

b) Completion of onshore and offshore construction.

c) Full operation of the tidal project.

All dates are in abeyance due to the Contract For Difference situation. The PTEC and the industry as a whole are lobbying the government to come up with an alternative financial support scheme to allow this industry to grow beyond its current early development situation. Several avenues are being explored. The project is ready to go with all relevant permissions in place – although some shore based planning permissions are under some time pressure – but it would be considered unwise to move on from this point without the financial support mechanism in place.

£1 million investment an unsecured loan

3. What will happen to the IW Council’s £1 million loan to PTEC Ltd if the scheme is delayed and how is it secured?