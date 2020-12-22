Red Funnel reduce cross-Solent sailings amid Covid-19 travel

Following the most recent changes to the government’s Covid-19 travel guidelines and anticipating reduced demand for services, Red Funnel is withdrawing select vehicle ferry sailings between 27 December and 4 January 2021.

Cancelled crossings

The following vehicle ferry crossings will be cancelled:

Departing Southampton:

27 Dec : 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 19:30

: 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 19:30 28 Dec : 04:30, 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 19:30, 22:30

: 04:30, 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 19:30, 22:30 29 Dec : 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15

: 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15 30 Dec : 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15

: 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15 2 Jan : 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15

: 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15 3 Jan : 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15

: 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15 4 Jan: 08:15, 11:15, 14:15, 17:15

Departing East Cowes:

27 Dec : 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45, 21:00

: 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45, 21:00 28 Dec : 06:00, 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45, 21:00, 23:55

: 06:00, 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45, 21:00, 23:55 29 Dec : 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45

: 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45 30 Dec : 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45

: 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45 2 Jan : 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45

: 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45 3 Jan : 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45

: 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45 4 Jan: 09:45, 12:45, 15:45, 18:45

Freight only

Additionally, the 05:15 departing Southampton on 28, 29, 30 December and 4 January and the 06:45 departing East Cowes (also on 28, 29, 30 December and 4 January) will now be operated by Red Kestrel, meaning that the sailings will be reserved for freight only.

For the latest published timetables, see the Website.

Reduced capacity

In support of social distancing, all sailings will continue to run at reduced capacity, to a limit of 350 passengers, 39% of regular capacity.

The company also regrets that it will be closing its food service outlet at Southampton’s Terminal 1 effective 25 December and can only confirm its Signature Lounge will stay open until at least 24 December, but has yet to confirm the service beyond this date.

Follow Government guidance

Red Funnel also urges those looking to travel to or from the Island to ensure they are keeping up to date with the latest government guidance, contending that this is especially important as guidance continues to evolve at short notice.

Customers are specifically urged to check the guidance right up until the date of their travel to ensure that travel is permissible, as well as to take note of any rules that would apply to their visit.

Collins: No travel between Tiers 3 and 4

Fran Collins, Red Funnel CEO, said,

“Although we continue to operate in Tiers 1 and 2, we continue to do all we can to support the government’s advice, and wish to strongly emphasise the message that people MUST refer to the local restriction tier guide before planning travel to the Isle of Wight. “In particular, we stress that residents of areas currently classed as Tier 3 or Tier 4, should NOT travel to the Isle of Wight for leisure trips or non-essential reasons at this time. Similarly, Islanders should also avoid Travel to Tier 3 and Tier 4. “As has been the case since the onset of the pandemic, Red Funnel is not in a legal position to question customers’ reasons for travel and the government has not advised the screening of travellers by operators. While we will continue to do everything we reasonably can to discourage those who should not be travelling, abiding by the new travel restrictions remains an individual, civic responsibility, and we trust customers to act with integrity and in accordance with the law. “We have already seen large numbers of cancellations and postponed booking requests from customers over the holiday period, and I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their patience as our teams work hard to pick up the phone and respond to queries.”

Change your booking

Customers who need to make changes can amend their booking to a new date with no added administration or penalty fees, although a difference in base fare cost may apply.

Customers are also able to place their booking ‘on hold’ and take until 31 March 2021 to decide when they wish to travel and make a booking for any time in 2021. Any customers who do not wish to rebook or receive a credit can learn more about their options on our Website.

