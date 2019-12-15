Rise in Isle of Wight Labour votes against backdrop of fall in support

The Isle of Wight Labour candidate, who came in second place at the General Election, shares some post-election words

Ricchard Quigley giving post-results speech

On 12th December, Island Labour achieved an increased vote and an increased vote share in the General Election, despite a national picture which saw Labour’s vote fall across the country.

Commenting on the election, Island Labour’s candidate, Richard Quigley, said,

“Congratulations to Bob Seely on his re-election as the Island’s MP.

“Whilst we will always disagree on politics, he was always courteous when our paths crossed on the campaign and at hustings.

“I look forward to Bob delivering his Island deal, as there are no excuses not to in a government with an 80 seat majority. I hope the leader of our Council holds him to his promise.

“Thank you also to the County Press and Isle of Wight radio  for organising the final hustings of the campaign. It was well attended and well received by those that attended and listened in.

“My final thanks is reserved for everyone that got involved in the Labour campaign her on the Isle of Wight, against a national backdrop of a fall in Labour support, we increased our vote and our vote share. Something everyone involved can be very proud of.”

News shared by Julian Critchley on behalf of Island Labour.

Sunday, 15th December, 2019 4:04pm

By

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

