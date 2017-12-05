1851 Trust named as Official Event Charity for Lendy Cowes Week

Mary shares this latest news from Cowes Week Limited (CWL). Ed

Cowes Week Limited is delighted to announce that they have selected the 1851 Trust as the official event charity for Lendy Cowes Week 2018.

Encouraging youth participation in sailing will play a vital part in the continued success and popularity of the sport and more specifically of events like Lendy Cowes Week.

The 1851 Trust

CWL therefore felt it was right to appoint a charity such as the 1851 Trust whose aim is to inspire and engage young people to better futures by providing them with the education and opportunities to become innovators of the future and stewards of the environment.

Their education based programmes are unique in exciting young people by harnessing the power of sport and sustainability, and through the inspiration of Land Rover BAR, the America’s Cup sailing team, led by Sir Ben Ainslie.

Commenting on the decision, Kate Johnson, Commercial and Marketing Director at Cowes Week Limited, said:

“We’re delighted that the 1851 Trust will be joining us for Lendy Cowes Week 2018. Their aims to expand young horizons are admirable and consistent with our own. We hope that their work will help to engage and inspire a new generation into sailing. We look forward to announcing more detail on their fundraising aims and plans.”

Sailing opportunities and activities

During the regatta, the 1851 Trust, whose Royal Patron is HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, is planning to provide sailing opportunities, sustainability, and interactive shoreside activities.

Primarily aimed at young people aged 10-16, the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities will be based on the regular school visits the Trust hosts on the Tech Deck at Land Rover BAR and the Trust’s successful digital teaching resources, BT STEM Crew.

In addition, the 1851 Trust will give a group of young sailors from its Solent-based Go Sail! programme the opportunity to take part in the Regatta. Further plans will be announced in the New Year.

Inspiring thousands of young people

Ben Cartledge, CEO of the 1851 Trust said

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the official charity of Lendy Cowes Week 2018. The Trust uses the excitement of sailing, and the science and technology behind Sir Ben Ainslie’s British America’s Cup team, Land Rover BAR, to inspire young people about the wide range of careers and opportunities available to them. “We are looking forward to inspiring the thousands of young visitors to this world-famous Regatta and to raising awareness of the work that we are doing with teachers across the UK.”

A rewarding and worthwhile charity

Liam Brooke, Director and co-founder of Lendy Ltd, title sponsor, said,

“We’re extremely excited about working with such a rewarding and worthwhile charity. We already have so much in common; we both share a home in Portsmouth, a passion for sailing, and a real desire to innovate and inspire the next generation. “We see it as a perfect fit for Lendy Cowes Week and we’re looking forward to collaborating in 2018.”

