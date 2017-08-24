Ryde School: Highest % of A* GCSE grades in over ten years

Ra shares this latest GCSE news from Ryde School. Ed

Ryde School is celebrating some excellent GCSE results this year: 24% of entries were awarded A* whilst 91% of our pupils achieved 5 or more A* to C grades including Maths and English.

90% of all entries were awarded a C grade or above whilst 63% secured the requirements for the EBacc (in 2016 24.5% of pupils nationally managed this.)

Twelve Ryde School pupils achieved seven or more grades at A* including Pip Andrews (7) of Seaview, Lauren Bromley (8) from Freshwater, Maeve Hawthorn (8) from Sandown, Rose Hosein (7) from Binstead, Joey Hughes (9) from Gurnard, Annabel Luke (8) from Ryde, Cowes residents Salar Bettum (7), Luke Margham (7) and Sophie Ward (8) and Joanna Orlik (10) of East Cowes.

Over a quarter of Ryde School pupils achieved an average score of 10 A grades or better. In addition to those mentioned above they include:

Hannah Brown, Marcus Cheung, Finlay Edmonds, Harry Hughes, Veronika Kuenkel, Scarlett Lord, Mykyta Misiiuk, Vinnie Murphy, Sapphire Prust, Sophie Seiger, Ethan Tucker, Ben Woodford and Hudson Yearsley. Gurnard twins Harry and Joey Hughes secured nineteen A* and A grades between them.

Headmaster Mark Waldron commented,

“These are excellent results that pupils, parents and teachers alike can be proud of. There has been a lot of change to manage over recent years so to have our best results for over a decade at A* is fantastic and behind these excellent top grades are lots of individual stories of personal success. “I am especially pleased with our pupils success in the core subjects with over half the grades in Maths and close to two thirds in English being either A* or A and some outstanding results in the sciences – over half the grades in Physics were A* for example.”

Location map

View the location of this story.