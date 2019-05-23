Isle of Wight info: Voting in EU elections – who, where and how

Watch: HRH Duke of Kent unveils Bicentennial Bench in East Cowes

If you weren’t able to attend the unveiling of the Bicentennial Bench, watch this short video by Robert Lipscombe, with photos from Allan Marsh.

duke of kent receiving flowers from schoolgirl

Earlier today HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Kent visited East Cowes to unveil a special memorial bench in Jubilee Recreation Ground.

Organised by East Cowes resident, David Hill, and his partner local councillor, Karl Love, the attendance of the Duke was facilitated by Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Susie Sheldon.

The Duke laid flowers at the Romanov monument to his ancestors and unveilled the Bicentennial Bench, specially commissioned bench by David and Karl on behalf of the people of the town.

The Duke Inspecting the bench - © Allan Marsh

The bench has been sponsored by GKN and created by Wight Stone Masonry in the same stone to compliment the recently dedicated Romanov Monument.  

Ceremony at Romanov monument - © Allan Marsh

It represents a lasting commemoration to HM Queen Victoria and HRH Prince Albert and is in the custodianship of East Cowes Town Council who have also helped bring this project to fruition. 

Footage of the event
Robert Lipscombe was at the event filming this morning and has shared this footage for OnTheWight readers.

All the fun
All weekend there will be lots to see an do in East Cowes, from exhibitions, a new town tapestry, Town Trails (see more about it here), live music, stalls, grand procession and more (not to mention metres and metres of bunting). See details below of timings.

The Duke talking to Karl Love - © Allan Marsh
Images: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

