Watch: HRH Duke of Kent unveils Bicentennial Bench in East Cowes

Earlier today HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Kent visited East Cowes to unveil a special memorial bench in Jubilee Recreation Ground.

Organised by East Cowes resident, David Hill, and his partner local councillor, Karl Love, the attendance of the Duke was facilitated by Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Susie Sheldon.

The Duke laid flowers at the Romanov monument to his ancestors and unveilled the Bicentennial Bench, specially commissioned bench by David and Karl on behalf of the people of the town.

The bench has been sponsored by GKN and created by Wight Stone Masonry in the same stone to compliment the recently dedicated Romanov Monument.

It represents a lasting commemoration to HM Queen Victoria and HRH Prince Albert and is in the custodianship of East Cowes Town Council who have also helped bring this project to fruition.

