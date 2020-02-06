Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs agrees to Isle of Wight visit

During the second reading in Parliament of the Agricultural Bill this week, Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said, she would be happy to visit the Isle of Wight.

Modest support for small-scale farmers

Villiers was responding to a question by Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. He’d asked,

“Is the Secretary of State aware that providing modest support for small-scale farmers could be extremely valuable? That is part of my campaign for an Island deal similar to the one enjoyed by the Scottish islands.”

Support for small-scale abattoir

He went on to add,

“It could include support for small-scale abattoirs or humane slaughter on farms, which is the most humane way of slaughtering animals for human consumption, as well as milk storage, grain storage and vegetable box erectors on the Island. Those would work for not only my patch but many other parts of the United Kingdom. “How will this excellent Bill help? Will she come to the Isle of Wight to talk to my farmers and see that for herself?

Villiers: “I would be more than happy to visit”

Theresa Villiers The Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said,

“I would be delighted to meet my hon. Friend to discuss those important suggestions, and I would be more than happy to visit his constituency.”

Image: stanzebla under CC BY 2.0