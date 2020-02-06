Boojum and Snark unveil Simply Galumphing Around, an extraordinary art installation

What do Snarks, Boojums, Sandown and happiness all have in common?

They are the themes of the fantastical art installation by Isle of Wight artists, Teresa Grimaldi and Sarah Vardy.

The Hunting of the Snark

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s epic nonsense poem, The Hunting of the Snark, which he began writing in Sandown and also the town’s history as a holiday destination filled with fun and hilarity.

Weaving and layering old photographs, objects, illustrations, Teresa and Sarah have crafted a nonsense narrative featuring childhood memories, laughing competitions, galumphing, larking and wild abandon to illustrate our search and desire for happiness.

Simply Galumphing Around is being shown at Boojum and Snark, the Island’s first exclusively craft-beer tap room and will also mark the official opening of this novel new space.

“The magic, beauty and charm is still there”

Teresa Grimaldi, said:

“My mum Rose, was once landlady at the Sandown Tap and my dad, Peter, had an ice-cream parlour on the Battery, so I remember the 70s as a child, the surge of visitors migrating to Sandown with suitcases and returning with memories. “At some point, as in the poem, there’s been a vanishing and the town’s popularity has diminished joining the league of faded seaside towns but the magic, beauty and charm is still there. “Simply Galumphing Around is more than nostalgia, it’s a call to build confidence, to be prepared to galumph and laugh so hard your jaw aches.”

Playfully drawing attention to absurdities of life

Tracy Mikich, co-founder of Boojum and Snark, said:

“The artists’ interpretation of The Hunting of the Snark and childhood memories bound together in wonderful nonsense will hopefully prompt viewers to think about what makes us feel happy, as well as playfully draw attention to the absurdities of life.”

Boojum and Snark

Boojum and Snark is an innovative new regeneration space on Sandown High Street that also features a pico-brewery, taproom and micro-museum. The vision of two life-long friends Julie Jones-Evans and Tracy Mikich.

It is the first venue on the Island to install an entirely craft beer taproom. Simply Galumphing Around will span the length of the main wall.

The art installation is the first of a programme of exhibitions to be held at the venue featuring contemporary portrait photography, hidden meanings and narratives that resonate with the town’s cultural heritage.

Where and when

Boojum and Snark is located at 105 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight.

Simply Galumphing Around, an extraordinary art installation exploring the pursuit of Snarks and happiness opens from 29th February and runs until 6th September 2020.

Opening times

The open view takes place Saturday 29th February 6-8pm. Artists talk at 7pm.

Between November and April Boojums is open Friday to Saturday 12pm-8pm and 12pm-6pm on Sunday.

Between April and October it is open Wednesday to Saturday between 10am-8pm and 12pm-6pm on Sunday.